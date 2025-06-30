Burnley return for pre-season as question marks remain over Josh Brownhill's future
Scott Parker’s side will be put through their paces at their Gawthorpe base today, mostly for fitness work and testing following their eight-week break.
The Clarets will spend the next fortnight in East Lancashire before jetting off to Portugal on July 13 for a week-long training camp.
Upon their return, Burnley’s friendly schedule gets underway on Saturday, July 26 when their squad will be split into two for away games against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town respectively.
Stoke City will provide the opposition the following week at the bet365 Stadium, before the Clarets take on Serie A side Lazio in their one and only Turf Moor friendly of the summer on Saturday, August 9.
All of that work builds up to the big kick-off on Saturday, August 16, when Parker’s men kick-off their season with a trip to Thomas Frank’s Tottenham.
As for today’s first day of pre-season, it remains to be seen if club captain Josh Brownhill will be involved.
Today marks the final day of his Burnley contract, meaning the 29-year-old will officially become a free agent as of tomorrow.
Brownhill bagged an impressive 18 goals from midfield during Burnley’s promotion from the Championship last season and has inevitably been linked with a host of suitors – including the likes of Everton, West Ham, Rangers and even sides further afield.
One man who will definitely be involved in pre-season is Ashley Barnes, who renewed his stay at Turf Moor by penning a fresh one-year deal.
New signings Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe will also get to meet their teammates for the first time, while returning loanees – such as Darko Churlinov, Zeki Amdouni and Michael Obafemi – should also be involved.
Pre-season schedule
June 30 – return to Gawthorpe for pre-season training
July 13-20 – pre-season training camp in Portugal
July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm
August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off
August 9 – friendly against Lazio at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off
August 16 – first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Tottenham
