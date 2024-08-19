Date and kick-off time confirmed for Burnley's Carabao Cup second round tie against Wolves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A date and kick-off time has been confirmed for Burnley’s Carabao Cup second round tie against Wolves.

Scott Parker’s men weren’t in action during the first round, which got underway last week, after being given a bye as a side relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Clarets, who have made a perfect start to the Championship campaign with two wins from two, begin their cup journey with a trip to Wolves next week.

It’s now been confirmed the fixture will be held at Molineux on Wednesday, August 28. Kick off is at the earlier time of 7.30pm.

Wolves are in Premier League action at home to Chelsea on the Sunday before, which is why the game has been pushed back a day to Wednesday.

The second round stage sees the 13 top flight sides not participating in European competitions enter the Carabao Cup for the first time.

Won by Liverpool last season, the Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: General view inside the stadium ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rayo Vallecano at Molineux on August 10, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.

Last season, Burnley beat Nottingham Forest and Salford City in the opening rounds before losing 3-0 away to Everton in the fourth round.

In the event of scores being level at the end of 90 minutes in rounds one, two, three, four and five, no extra-time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.

Extra time will apply in the second leg of the semi-finals and final if the result is level after 90 minutes’ duration. A period of 30 minutes will be played.