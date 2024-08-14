Burnley discover Carabao Cup second round opponents as Scott Parker's men handed Premier League opposition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scott Parker’s men have been handed a trip to Molineux to face Wolves after being drawn out last in tonight’s draw.
The Clarets were beaten 1-0 at Molineux in the Premier League last season before drawing 1-1 at Turf Moor later in the campaign.
Second round ties will take place the week commencing August 26. For Parker’s side, the midweek game will be sandwiched in between the trip to Sunderland and the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor.
Rovers, meanwhile, were handed a second round tie at home to Blackpool.
The Clarets and Luton Town received byes to the second round following their relegation from the Premier League last season.
Having finished bottom, Sheffield United didn’t receive a bye – but Chris Wilder’s side successfully navigated their first round encounter against Wrexham thanks to a 4-2 win.
The Carabao Cup, won by Liverpool last season, remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.
Premier League sides in European competitions don’t enter the competition until the third round stage.
Last season, Burnley beat Nottingham Forest and Salford City in the opening rounds before losing 3-0 away to Sean Dyche’s Everton in the fourth round.
As part of the new domestic TV rights deal, every Carabao Cup game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports this season, but only for those fans in the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.