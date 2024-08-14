Burnley discover Carabao Cup second round opponents as Scott Parker's men handed Premier League opposition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley will face Premier League opposition in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Scott Parker’s men have been handed a trip to Molineux to face Wolves after being drawn out last in tonight’s draw.

The Clarets were beaten 1-0 at Molineux in the Premier League last season before drawing 1-1 at Turf Moor later in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second round ties will take place the week commencing August 26. For Parker’s side, the midweek game will be sandwiched in between the trip to Sunderland and the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor.

Rovers, meanwhile, were handed a second round tie at home to Blackpool.

The Clarets and Luton Town received byes to the second round following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Having finished bottom, Sheffield United didn’t receive a bye – but Chris Wilder’s side successfully navigated their first round encounter against Wrexham thanks to a 4-2 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the trophy ahead of the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup, won by Liverpool last season, remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

Premier League sides in European competitions don’t enter the competition until the third round stage.

Last season, Burnley beat Nottingham Forest and Salford City in the opening rounds before losing 3-0 away to Sean Dyche’s Everton in the fourth round.

As part of the new domestic TV rights deal, every Carabao Cup game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports this season, but only for those fans in the UK.