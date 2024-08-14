'It will be different': Josh Brownhill outlines key Burnley change under new boss Scott Parker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley will be far more adaptable this season and will change their tactics depending on the game they’re playing.

Coming up against Luton’s tricky man-for-man approach, the Clarets had to be flexible and had to deviate from how they would normally wish to set up.

But the approach paid dividends as new boss Scott Parker enjoyed a dream first game.

“For the first game of the season to be away at Luton, it’s obviously really tough. We found that out last year and even the year before,” Brownhill told Sky Sports.

“But I could feel the buzz even before the game, leading up to it and even in pre-season, you could just feel that buzz and we certainly showed it.”

Brownhill added: “Coming to a place like this, you have to do that [play more long balls]. They go man for man so if you’re playing out from the back and they win it early on, it gets the crowd on your back and we didn’t want that to happen.

“There will be different tactics for different games this season. We set up to do what we did [against Luton] and it’s paid off. From minute one right until the end, I thought we were absolutely outstanding.”

Brownhill has been hugely impressed with Parker so far, having taken over from Vincent Kompany at the start of pre-season.

While Kompany did make slight tweaks in the Premier League last season, he was largely wedded to his passing out from the back approach.

But under Parker, it appears there will be a noticeable change of tact.

“We’ve seen [his impact] early on,” Brownhill added. “We’ve obviously worked really hard in pre-season, we’ve learned a lot from him already.

“As I say, there’s different tactics and against Luton it was a different setup. But I think from game to game it will be different and that’s what he’s really good at.

“He really motivated us, he told us how much it’s going to mean to everybody. This week leading up to the game we felt that and we managed to show it on the pitch in a professional way.”