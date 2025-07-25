'Chasing perfection': New Burnley coach discusses the importance of set-pieces

“Chasing perfection” is how Pål Fjelde describes his role as a set-piece coach.

The 30-year-old becomes the latest addition to join Scott Parker’s backroom staff, replacing Eliot Tybebo who left the club at the end of last season.

The Norwegian arrives at Turf Moor having previously worked in coaching roles with various Norwegian clubs, including Bryne, Viking, and Staal.

"It’s small details every single day when we train,” Fjelde told the club’s YouTube channel of his role.

"We will have set-pieces in the games in training but also we’ll have our own set-piece sessions as well, set-piece exercises.

"On match day, we will have a meeting before the game to make sure the players are fully aware of their roles."

Fjelde added: “More and more clubs see the importance of it and they prioritise it in a different way than they did before. More and more resources are being put into set-pieces.

Pål Fjelde replaces Eliot Tybebo as Burnley's new set-piece coach.

“You see games at all levels, they’re being decided by set-pieces, which just shows the importance of it. That’s the reason why we should emphasise it and use time on it.

"For me as a coach, it’s about chasing that perfection. We have to make sure all the players know exactly what their role is and making sure that we can do it to our best.

"If that comes off in a goal, then there’s nothing better than that.”