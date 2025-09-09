Burnley's upcoming opponents Nottingham Forest appoint ex-Tottenham man after Nuno sacking

Ange Postecoglou will be the new man in the dugout when Nottingham Forest make the trip to Burnley later this month.

Reds owner Evangelos Marinakis has acted swiftly after opting to part ways with Nuno Espirito Santo late last night, just three games into the new season.

The 51-year-old was axed just a few months on from guiding the club to a seventh-placed finish, securing them European qualification. But he’s already been pushed before that European campaign has even got underway.

The Portuguese coach recently revealed his relationship with Marinakis was "not the same", while it’s been widely reported that Espirito Santo was unhappy with Forest’s summer transfer business.

Forest have moved quickly to bring in Postecoglou, who returns to work after being sacked by Tottenham at the end of last season, despite leading them to Europa League glory.

The 60-year-old did oversee a terrible league campaign though, with Spurs finishing 17th in the league with 22 defeats to their name. He’s since been replaced by former Brentford chief Thomas Frank.

The Australian will be in the dugout for Forest’s game at Arsenal this weekend, while his second league game in charge comes at Turf Moor on Saturday, September 20 – with a Carabao Cup clash against Swansea City sandwiched in between.

Postecoglou is the new manager of Nottingham Forest (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” Marinakis said.

"His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.

"Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."