Burnley's relegation rivals in 'talks' to bring back former boss - just 11 months after being sacked

Burnley’s relegation rivals Wolves look set to make a swift managerial appointment after dispensing with the services of Vitor Pereira.

The Portuguese coach was sacked on Sunday after overseeing a dreadful start to the campaign, which sees Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League table on just two points.

The final straw came after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham, which leaves Wolves winless from their first 10 games of the season.

It marks a remarkable fall from grace for Pereira, who enjoyed an immediate impact at Molineux last season, helping keep them up in the top flight.

He was rewarded for his efforts with a new contract in mid-September, but just over a month on he’s now been relieved of his duties.

O'Neil was only sacked by Wolves 11 months ago (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

According to reports, Wolves could now look to a former boss to help solve their relegation worries in the form of Gary O’Neil.

The 42-year-old is in advanced talks over a sensational return to Molineux, where he only departed 11 months ago.

He’s not the only name in the frame though, with Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards, Brendan Rodgers, formerly of Celtic, ex-Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag and free agent Michael Carrick also said to be in the running.

Bringing O’Neil back would certainly be a bold move from the Wolves hierarchy given his initial spell didn't exactly end on the best of terms.

The former midfielder was axed in mid-December following a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, which left Wolves 19th in the table and four points from safety.

