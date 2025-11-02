Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Arsenal game at Turf Moor

First-half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice proved pivotal as Mikel Arteta’s side were simply too strong for the Clarets.

While the hosts responded well during the second-half and posed some questions of the Gunners, they were unable to find a way back into the game as they fell to a 2-0 defeat on home turf.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard braved the inclement weather to snap the Clarets fans in the home terraces.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Your next Burnley FC read: Mikel Arteta pays Burnley the ultimate compliment after Arsenal are made to work for their win

1 . 1 Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Premier League game against Arsenal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . 2 Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Premier League game against Arsenal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . 3 Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Premier League game against Arsenal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales