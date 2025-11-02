Matt Scrafton's verdict on Burnley's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal

Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Arsenal game at Turf Moor

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 14:00 GMT
A crowd of 21,538 watched Burnley beaten by table-topping Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday.

First-half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice proved pivotal as Mikel Arteta’s side were simply too strong for the Clarets.

While the hosts responded well during the second-half and posed some questions of the Gunners, they were unable to find a way back into the game as they fell to a 2-0 defeat on home turf.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard braved the inclement weather to snap the Clarets fans in the home terraces.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Premier League game against Arsenal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

