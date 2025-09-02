Burnley's Manuel Benson completes loan move to Swansea City 24 hours after deadline

Burnley’s Manuel Benson has completed his loan switch to Swansea City – 24 hours after the summer transfer window officially closed.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship outfit had made a late dash to sign the 28-year-old on transfer deadline day, but a delay over paperwork meant they were unable to confirm the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loan has now officially been ratified and Benson will spend the season on loan in South Wales. There is no option to buy or obligation as part of the deal.

Benson had attracted interest from a number of clubs on deadline day, including the likes of Birmingham City and Celtic. But it is Swansea who have swooped late on to secure his signature.

He hasn’t made an appearance for Burnley this season and was not part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans.

So far was Benson down the pecking order at Gawthorpe, he’s been training and playing for the Under-21s for much of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benson was not part of Scott Parker's first-team plans (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The winger has yet to be named in a matchday squad so far this season, not even featuring in the all-changed Clarets line-up that took on Derby County in the Carabao Cup last week.

Benson made just five appearances last season, with two of those coming in cup competitions. He did, however, score during the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in February.

The Angolan international scored 13 goals during his debut season after signing from Royal Antwerp. But since then he’s struggled to get a look-in.

He joins the likes of Aaron Ramsey (Leicester City) and Michael Obafemi (VfL Bochum) departing on loan towards the end of the window, while Darko Churlinov left permanently to join Turkish side Kocaelispor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Hannes Delcroix and Mike Tresor have yet to move on, the expectation is they will still depart. Transfer windows outside of England and some of the other major European leagues still remain open.

Your next Burnley FC read: Predicted final Premier League table - and where Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland will finish