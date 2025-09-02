Burnley's Manuel Benson completes loan move to Swansea City 24 hours after deadline
The Championship outfit had made a late dash to sign the 28-year-old on transfer deadline day, but a delay over paperwork meant they were unable to confirm the deal.
An anxious wait ensued late last night and for most of Tuesday, as the Swans sweated over whether or not the move would go through.
The loan has now officially been ratified and Benson will spend the season on loan in South Wales. There is no option to buy or obligation as part of the deal.
Benson had attracted interest from a number of clubs on deadline day, including the likes of Birmingham City and Celtic. But it is Swansea who have swooped late on to secure his signature.
He hasn’t made an appearance for Burnley this season and was not part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans.
So far was Benson down the pecking order at Gawthorpe, he’s been training and playing for the Under-21s for much of the summer.
The winger has yet to be named in a matchday squad so far this season, not even featuring in the all-changed Clarets line-up that took on Derby County in the Carabao Cup last week.
Benson made just five appearances last season, with two of those coming in cup competitions. He did, however, score during the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in February.
The Angolan international scored 13 goals during his debut season after signing from Royal Antwerp. But since then he’s struggled to get a look-in.
He joins the likes of Aaron Ramsey (Leicester City) and Michael Obafemi (VfL Bochum) departing on loan towards the end of the window, while Darko Churlinov left permanently to join Turkish side Kocaelispor.
While Hannes Delcroix and Mike Tresor have yet to move on, the expectation is they will still depart. Transfer windows outside of England and some of the other major European leagues still remain open.
