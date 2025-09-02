Burnley's fringe players that could still leave - as Manuel Benson faces anxious Swansea City wait

While the Premier League transfer window is now shut, Burnley’s summer business has not concluded just yet.

Manuel Benson was expected to be loaned out to Championship side Swansea City prior to Monday’s 7pm deadline, but we’re still awaiting official confirmation.

Reports in South Wales state the deal was not subject to a 'deal sheet', which suggests it was submitted before the deadline. However, the Swans are yet to receive official confirmation for the move – with clarity being sought in the coming hours.

Elsewhere, further fringe players Hannes Delcroix and Mike Tresor are not part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans and are still expected to move on.

Transfer deadlines vary from country to country, with some remaining open until almost mid-September. Further developments are expected later this week.

On the incoming front, Benfica’s Florentino Luis was the only arrival on deadline day, becoming Burnley’s 10th new signing of the summer window.

Manuel Benson is waiting to discover if his deadline day move to Swansea has gone through (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsey completed a season-long loan move to Leicester City, while Darko Churlinov left permanently to join Turkish side Kocaelispor. Michael Obafemi was also loaned out to German second division side VfL Bochum.

When does the transfer window close in different countries around the world?

The transfer window may now be shut in the Premier League, but in the Netherlands and Norway, teams have until this evening to conclude their business.

A few days later, on September 5, the window will close in Austria, Croatia, and Ukraine, while shortly after that deadline, teams in Belgium and Poland will wrap up their dealings on September 8.

The following day, September 9, will see the transfer window shut for clubs in Czechia, Romania, and Switzerland. On September 10, Saudi Arabia will follow suit. Two of the latest deadlines will pass in Turkey and Greece, with transfer dealings ceasing on September 11 and September 12 respectively. Mexico’s window will shut even later still, on September 13.

