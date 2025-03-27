Burnley's James Trafford makes Premier League admission amid Newcastle United transfer interest

Burnley’s James Trafford is confident he will be back playing his football in the Premier League season.

The 22-year-old has been subject of strong transfer interest over recent months, with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United the side most consistently linked.

Trafford endured a tricky debut campaign in the Premier League last season as Vincent Kompany’s side suffered relegation with just 24 points to their name.

He’s since enjoyed a huge upturn in form this season though, conceding just 11 league goals all season with Burnley right in the mix for an instant return from the Championship.

When asked by BBC Radio Lancashire about his ambitions to get back into the top flight, Trafford said: “I believe I’ll be in the Premier League next season.

“It’s where I want to play, it’s obviously the best league in the world. I wanted to get there as quickly as I could and it took two years on loan to develop.

“I’ve really enjoyed this season in the Championship, but next season I believe I’ll be playing in the Prem.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: James Trafford of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Leeds United FC at Turf Moor on January 27, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

With the Clarets sitting third in the table, just two points adrift of the top two, it’s all to play for during the final eight games of the campaign.

“We’ve had a real go at the top two all season,” Trafford added. “It’s been our aim to go up through the autos all season and it still is. We’re extremely close to achieving it.

“We’re all focused on going up through the automatics, but we’re not naive to think if we don’t go up through the automatics then we’ve obviously got the play-offs.

“Whoever out of the three teams that everyone thinks is challenging for the league, whoever ends up in the play-offs will arguably have the best chance of trying to win it.

“Everyone knows the aim we’ve got, we’ve got five or six weeks left and we want to get in the top two. Everyone wants the same objective, so it’s pretty easy to get everyone aligned and back focused.”

Trafford was speaking upon returning to Gawthorpe after being involved in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

While the former Manchester City man has been part of England squads in the past, it was either through drop-outs or being named in initial 33-man squads before missing out on the final cut.

While the goalkeeper didn’t earn his first senior cap, it would have still been an invaluable experience to be in around the best the country has to offer.

“Obviously it’s good to get recognised for what you do at your club,” he said.

“To get picked was a goal of mine and it’s still a goal of mine to play, so it’s always nice to get called up.

“I know it’s extremely tough to get called up while you’re playing in the Championship, but whatever happened, happened. I knew it was down to me and I just wanted to get called up. All I could do was perform.

“It’s good recognition for the club, for what we’re doing together as a defence and a team.”

