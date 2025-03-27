Burnley boss Scott Parker responds after being hit with touchline ban for Bristol City game
The Clarets boss admitted an FA charge of misconduct after being sent off at the full-time whistle for confronting referee Gavin Ward during the 1-1 draw against West Brom earlier this month.
While Parker insists he was never abusive or aggressive with the official, who had just sent off CJ Egan-Riley, he’s held his hands up and will take the punishment.
“I'm obviously disappointed, but I think I said it last time, I did wrong. I approached the referee at the end of the game,” he said.
“My understanding was I didn't realise you can't go and approach a referee and obviously I did that.
“But as I also said before, I was never abusive or aggressive. I was just asking a question.
“Obviously, it was the wrong image and certainly my actions were wrong by approaching a referee, so the consequences are the consequences and I'm faced with that now.
“I’m disappointed obviously that I can't be on the sideline, but we're fine. We've got a brilliant group of staff, so we'll put things in play like we did last time when I was banned [against Sheffield Wednesday] and we'll crack on.”
Parker added: “You never want to be in this situation, but the job we do and how we do it, sometimes emotions do run a bit high.
“I think it makes it easier because obviously we've been here before. So, in terms of setup, in terms of an understanding of how we're going to communicate, we've had a prep run before, so hopefully it runs smoothly.”
Many fans have expressed confusion with Parker’s punishment given we often see managers approaching referees at the full-time whistle.
Clarifying exactly what happened, the Clarets boss added: “The ref gave me a warning at the time to go away and obviously I re-approached.
“Of course, if at any point it's aggressive or abusive, then I totally understand that that's the way it is. But yes, I was wrong. I approached the ref the second time and hence why I'm missing the game.”
