Burnley boss Scott Parker responds after being hit with touchline ban for Bristol City game

Burnley boss Scott Parker has accepted he was in the wrong after being slapped with a touchline ban for this weekend’s game against Bristol City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Parker insists he was never abusive or aggressive with the official, who had just sent off CJ Egan-Riley, he’s held his hands up and will take the punishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm obviously disappointed, but I think I said it last time, I did wrong. I approached the referee at the end of the game,” he said.

“My understanding was I didn't realise you can't go and approach a referee and obviously I did that.

“But as I also said before, I was never abusive or aggressive. I was just asking a question.

“Obviously, it was the wrong image and certainly my actions were wrong by approaching a referee, so the consequences are the consequences and I'm faced with that now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Referee Gavin Ward shows a red card to Scott Parker during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“I’m disappointed obviously that I can't be on the sideline, but we're fine. We've got a brilliant group of staff, so we'll put things in play like we did last time when I was banned [against Sheffield Wednesday] and we'll crack on.”

Parker added: “You never want to be in this situation, but the job we do and how we do it, sometimes emotions do run a bit high.

“I think it makes it easier because obviously we've been here before. So, in terms of setup, in terms of an understanding of how we're going to communicate, we've had a prep run before, so hopefully it runs smoothly.”

Many fans have expressed confusion with Parker’s punishment given we often see managers approaching referees at the full-time whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarifying exactly what happened, the Clarets boss added: “The ref gave me a warning at the time to go away and obviously I re-approached.

“Of course, if at any point it's aggressive or abusive, then I totally understand that that's the way it is. But yes, I was wrong. I approached the ref the second time and hence why I'm missing the game.”