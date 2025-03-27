Burnley handed welcome fitness boost ahead of final run-in as Aaron Ramsey set for game time

Burnley’s international players have come back with a clean bill of health – handing Scott Parker a welcome boost ahead of the decisive final eight games of the season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine Clarets jetted off to various parts of the globe after Burnley’s last outing before the break, the 2-0 win away to Swansea City.

Providing an update on their welfare ahead of Burnley’s return to action this weekend against Bristol City, Parker confirmed they’ve all returned fit and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how nervy it can be watching on over the break, Parker said: “It definitely is.

“I think the international break came at a good time for us though. We came out of a real big block of fixtures. There’s an element where you could say, did we want the international break because of where we were?

“Initlally, as someone in my position, firstly you're excited and proud of the boys that go and represent their country. But at the same time, you sit there with probably your hands over your eyes or your fingers crossed that they come back fit and well and that's been the case, so I'm pleased with that.

“Some boys that have been here, obviously they’ve had some time off just to reboot and refresh a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We're getting back up to speed now ahead of the final eight games. There’s a big one coming up at the weekend, so we'll get right back on the pedal and we'll kick on.”

On the injury front, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor will all remain sidelined for Saturday’s clash.

Ramsey is the closest to returning having been out since February last year, with a return date pencilled in.

“Aaron is pushing on really well,” Parker said. “Hopefully he can get some game time over the next week or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s planned for this week, so we're hoping that he'll be involved in a game at the back end of this week and then there’s another game the following week, so hopefully we can get him some minutes.”

When asked if it might be too late for Ramsey to feature for the first-team, given there’s only eight games left, Parker added: “When someone's been out for such a long period of time, you're probably taking it week by week.

“While I'm excited and enthusiastic about Aaron in terms of how he's progressing, I'm always conscious of someone who's been out so long. There's different hurdles you need to jump through.

“The next hurdle for him is a live game, a proper game with the [Under] 21s or the reserves and hopefully see him come out of that. Let's see where it gets to before the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the other long-term concerns, while the break has given them more time to get up to speed, they’re still some way of returning.

“Any time you get a little bit of a gap between games, it gives these boys a little bit more time,” Parker said.

“I don't really see anyone [returning] at the present moment in time, but Aaron is pushing on really, really well.”