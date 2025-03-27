Josh Laurent discusses Burnley's 25-game unbeaten run and automatic promotion chances

Josh Laurent says he and his Burnley teammates should take great pride in their impressive unbeaten run – even if it’s not a regular topic of debate around the training ground.

Prior to the international break, the Clarets overcame Swansea City 2-0 to stretch their unbeaten streak to 25 league games.

Their last defeat in the Championship, one of only two, came away to Millwall at the start of November.

When asked how much pride he takes in such a record, Laurent said: “Very proud. It's not something we actually talk about a lot between us in the changing room. It only gets brought up here and there.

“My teammates are unbelievable. It's probably something I'd say the gaffer's instilled in us from day one, or since I've been here anyway. It's just knocking out games one by one, going into the next game.

“It's not thinking about achievements or records. We work hard for each other and for this club and for our goals. As I say, we just go one game at a time and this is how it happens.

“We end up 25 games unbeaten, so long may it continue. Hopefully, we can go 50 games.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Josh Laurent of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Burnley’s record sees them right in the mix for automatic promotion, sitting third and just two points adrift of the top two.

“We're in the running now, so long may it continue for these last eight games,” Laurent added.

“It's one game at a time. It's all about us. It doesn't matter about Leeds, Sheffield United, Sunderland, whoever it is. It doesn't matter about anyone else. It's about us.

“We do the business and we turn up every week like we've been doing and stay consistent. I think that's our biggest thing this season. We've been very consistent and slowly growing as a team in different little areas.

“We're not perfect. Of course, we know that, but we keep growing as individuals and as a team. So we keep knocking it out and we just go one game at a time.

“Like I said before, my teammates are unbelievable. I've got full trust in them and the gaffer.”