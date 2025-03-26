Burnley boss Scott Parker hit with touchline ban and fine following West Brom dismissal

Burnley boss Scott Parker has been hit with a one-match touchline ban following his dismissal at the full-time whistle against West Brom.

Parker was sent off at the end of the 1-1 draw earlier this month for confronting referee Gavin Ward.

The Clarets boss, who insisted he was never abusive to the official, wanted to speak to Ward after CJ Egan-Riley was sent off in controversial circumstances following a trip on Will Lankshear right on the full-time whistle. Egan-Riley’s red and subsequent three-match ban was quickly overturned following an appeal.

However, Parker will now be absent from the touchline on Saturday for the game against Bristol City, having been hit with a touchline ban as well as a fine.

An FA spokesperson said: “Scott Parker has been given a one-match touchline ban and £2,000 fine for misconduct at the EFL Championship match between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, March 11.

“It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner around the 95th minute by entering the field of play and remonstrating with the match official(s).

“Scott Parker accepted the charge and an independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Referee Gavin Ward shows a red card to Scott Parker following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“The regulatory commission’s written reasons will be published in due course.”

Parker wasn’t allowed to speak to the press after the West Brom following his red card.

Instead, he addressed the incident two days later in the lead-up to the trip to Swansea City.

“My main focus at that moment was obviously trying to get some control on the situation and not let things escalate,” he said.

“The ref showed the red card to CJ and I just didn't have any awareness of what had taken place. My main focus and certainly my main concern at that moment was just trying to clear everyone.

“I apologised after the game to the referee in terms of me approaching him. I didn't realise you can't approach a referee at the full-time whistle.

“Now what I've been sent off for was not foul and abusive language or aggressive behaviour. I think it's very clear to everyone that wasn't the case.

“In fact I was in a bit of a calmer state while there were a million things going on in my head and I was trying to process a lot of things.

“Never once was I abusive, used abusive language towards him or was in any way aggressive. I was just trying to find out exactly what the situation was and trying to get some clarification on that.

“Now where I am at fault really is probably I should have waited and gone in after to get that clarification. I suppose I was a little bit too eager to really try and find out what that was and obviously approached the ref, which like I said I didn't realise I could do and he sent me off. So I'm disappointed, obviously very disappointed.

“I don't think my emotions step out of it by the letter of the law. But you can't approach a referee at the end of the game and for that, yeah, I've made a mistake there.”