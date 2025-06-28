Burnley's James Trafford lifts the lid on incredible double penalty save against Sunderland

James Trafford has lifted the lid on the homework and preparation that went into his double penalty save heroics against Sunderland last season.

Burnley’s number one saved not one, but two late penalties from Wilson Isidor during the dramatic 0-0 draw against the Black Cats back in January.

It proved to be a pivotal point for Scott Parker’s men, extending their long unbeaten run and keeping Sunderland behind them in the race for promotion.

The saves, both low down to his right, were no coincidence though, as Trafford told former goalkeeper Ben Foster.

“We knew he [Isidor] took his penalties either down the middle or to the right,” he said on the Fozcast podcast.

“The day before the game when we did our meeting, I decided I’m just going to move to the side of the goal and if he kicks it down the middle I’ll use my left hand and if he kicks it to the right I’ll use my right hand.

“As he runs up I jumped to my right and then react from there. I think it was his last eight pens either went to the right or down the middle and just lamped it as hard as he could, so I knew he wasn’t going to switch it up at the last minute. He could put it down the middle because it’s safe, so I just did what I said I was going to do.

Trafford celebrates after saving a second penalty from Sunderland's Wilson Isidor (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“But it was funny, we played Plymouth at the start of the season and Dan Grimshaw was in goal for a penalty. He took his gloves off and tied his laces, I saw it and I thought ‘that’s actually really good’. What’s the ref going to say? ‘Oh sorry, you’re laces weren’t tied’. Granted Grimmy didn’t save that one, but it just helps you to delay it a bit and make it longer.

“As I took my gloves off and started tying my laces, I thought to myself ‘I’m taking the p**s here’, I felt awkward. I’m trying to get my gloves off and everyone was just watching me. But then I got them back on and I thought ‘this should be pretty straightforward this’ and I saved it.

“When the second one was given, I thought ‘for f**ks sake Sonney [Oliver Sonne], why would you two-foot him in the box?’. The first penalty was soft but the second one was two penalties in one. I was like ‘why?!’

“But I was a bit confused after it was given. I was surprised he went again and I was surprised he grabbed the ball so early.

“My first idea was to tie my laces again but then I did actually cramp up [before admitting he was fine]. The doc ran on, I’m really close with the doc, and I asked him what he thought about the penalty. He just told me to trust my instincts but I needed a bit more than that, then he told me he’ll probably do the same as last time. I told him I wasn’t sure but for some reason I dived the same way again.”

Sunderland fans were left angry by Trafford’s perceived time wasting prior to both spot kicks being taken, but the 22-year-old insists the ‘dark arts’ are all part of the game.

“This is what people don’t realise, they think it’s cheating but the main thing is winning. I just want to win,” he added.

“I’ve got to do as much as I can. We did a lot of work on it before the Under-21 Euros with England and the goalie coach, who talked about the things you can do to put the percentages more in your favour.

“With a penalty, the percentages are obviously really small of you saving it, but there are certain things you can do to give yourself more of a chance. I just thought I’d do a few of them.”

