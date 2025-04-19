Burnley's final predicted points tally after Watford comeback, while Leeds United and Sheffield United both win

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 19th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
It’s as you were in the fight for automatic promotion with wins all round for the three sides battling it out for the top two.
Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's comeback win against Watford

Burnley had to dig deep once again and come from behind for the second time in their last three games to pick up the victory.

This time Zian Flemming and Josh Brownhill were on target as the Clarets claimed a crucial 2-1 win away to Watford.

Elsewhere, both Leeds United and Sheffield United also recorded victories.

The Blades were up first, ending a run of three straight defeats by overcoming struggling Cardiff City 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

That sets up a monumental clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on Easter Monday – where Burnley know a victory will seal their promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds also returned to the top of the table after a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Oxford United in the late kick-off. They can also be promoted on Monday if results work out in their favour.

Players of Burnley celebrate victory after defeating Watford 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford FC and Burnley FC at Vicarage Road on April 18, 2025 in Watford, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)Players of Burnley celebrate victory after defeating Watford 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford FC and Burnley FC at Vicarage Road on April 18, 2025 in Watford, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)
Following Good Friday’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Here’s the table in full:

Predicted final table

  1. Leeds United – 97.35pts
  2. Burnley – 96.83
  3. Sheffield United – 90.59
  4. Sunderland – 81.46
  5. Bristol City – 71.15
  6. Coventry City – 70.77
  7. Middlesbrough – 67.08
  8. West Brom – 65.34
  9. Millwall – 64.15
  10. Blackburn Rovers – 62.16
  11. Swansea City – 60.93
  12. Watford – 59.92
  13. Sheffield Wednesday – 57.28
  14. Norwich City – 56.92
  15. QPR – 56.36
  16. Portsmouth – 53.13
  17. Preston North End – 52.88
  18. Stoke City – 52.81
  19. Oxford United – 51.28
  20. Hull City – 49.56
  21. Derby County – 46.48
  22. Luton Town – 46.28
  23. Cardiff City – 45.70
  24. Plymouth Argyle – 42.82
