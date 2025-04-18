Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's comeback win against Watford and 'world class' James Trafford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker singled out “world class” James Trafford for praise after his Burnley side came from behind once again to beat Watford.

The Clarets can now secure promotion on Easter Monday if they beat their rivals Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

It comes after goals from Zian Flemming and Josh Brownhill helped Parker’s men to another comeback victory, their second in their last three games.

It could easily have played out much differently, however, with Watford coming inches away from doubling their lead in the first-half just seconds before Flemming’s equaliser.

James Trafford ensured that wasn’t the case though, pulling off a stupendous save to tip Ebe Kayembe’s 30-yard rocket onto the crossbar.

“Overall, delighted with the team,” Parker said afterwards.

“I thought we started a little bit slow. I thought we had real control but then it’s a second phase, a set play and they go a goal up.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates victory after defeating Watford 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford FC and Burnley FC at Vicarage Road on April 18, 2025 in Watford, England.

“A big positive from us was our general reaction to that. I thought we reacted very, very well once they got their noses in front.

“The pivotal moment after that is when Traffs pulls off a world-class save. I think anyone else, that's probably hitting the roof of the net.

“From there, we then score a very, very good goal. It was something we worked on in terms of exploiting that space and it’s a lovely finish from Flem.

“We're going at half-time 1-1 and at that moment, I just spoke about the game prep. We prepped for this game exactly how we suspected.

“We needed to be better in the final third. With too many balls, we turned over. In the first half, we give them counter-pressing in terms of our decision-making and that opened the game up a little bit. We needed to work on that.

“Second half, we score a very good goal at 2-1 and then the game just unravels, doesn't it? It unfolds. It becomes very, very physical.

“They get a couple of men sent off and at that moment, it's about cool heads, not getting involved in it, standing up to the physicality of what the game brought and I thought we did that very well, but never crossing the line.

“We see the game out, but we probably should have put it to bed at 3-1. We have a couple of big chances. Their keeper pulls off a good save.

“But overall, I’m delighted. We came here looking for three points and we managed to walk away with them.”

Watford were still able to create some openings late on despite being two men down, with Burnley looking a little conflicted - unsure whether to go for the kill and get a third or sit on their lead and see out the game.

“I don't think I've ever played against nine men before and I'm sure the players have never played against it,” Parker admitted.

“We needed to put the game to bed and obviously needed to probably use the width of the pitch a little bit more and swing it.

“We have a couple of big chances in that moment, but we didn't manage to put it to bed. At that moment, of course, when there's a free-kick on the halfway line, whether they've got nine men, 11 men, it's coming into your box.

“So, yes, that aim was obviously to work our moment and try and put it to bed and that didn't happen.”