Watford 1-2 Burnley: Clarets one game away from promotion after coming from behind to win again

Burnley came from behind to win for the second time in three games to move back on top of the Championship with just three games remaining.

The Clarets gave themselves it all to do when they went a goal down inside eight minutes courtesy of Mamadaou Doumbia’s header.

Scott Parker’s side could have had few complaints had they gone into the interval behind following a surprisingly sluggish first 45 minutes. But they went in level after Zian Flemming had headed them back level.

Just seconds earlier, James Trafford had produced an absolutely stunning save to tip a 30-yard piledriver onto the crossbar, in what proved to be a pivotal turning point in the game.

The visitors were much improved in the second-half and completed the comeback when Mr Reliable, Josh Brownhill, headed home his 14th goal of the campaign.

The Hornets completely lost their heads at this point, finding themselves reduced to nine men when Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe were both shown second yellows.

With a two-man advantage, the away side saw out the rest of the game in a professional manner to extend their unbeaten run to an incredible 30 games.

Josh Brownhill of Burnley stands on the ad board as he celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford FC and Burnley FC at Vicarage Road on April 18, 2025 in Watford, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

More significantly, they now find themselves back top of the table after playing before both Leeds United and Sheffield United. The gap to the Blades in third now sits at eight points ahead of their evening kick-off against Cardiff City.

Promotion could be assured with a victory over Chris Wilder’s side at Turf Moor on Easter Monday.

Parker kept faith with the side that beat Norwich City 2-1 last time out, naming an unchanged starting XI.

Lyle Foster missed out once again with a shoulder injury, but Parker is confident the striker will still play some part this season.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for Watford, they made two changes from the side that lost 2-1 to West Brom last time out.

After a slow, tentative start to the game, Watford opened the scoring with their first chance after just eight minutes.

It was an uncharacteristically poor goal to concede from Burnley’s point of view, as they left Mamadou Doumbia completely unmarked eight yards from goal. He took full advantage of a left wing cross to head home and into the far corner. James Trafford managed to get a hand to Doumbia’s effort but was unable to keep it out.

The Clarets looked to respond when Zian Flemming was picked out in space by Jaidon Anthony, but the forward could only lash well over the bar on his weaker left foot.

Flemming found himself in behind Watford’s backline again a few minutes later, this time via Josh Cullen’s cleverly-weighted pass, but the Dutchman was thwarted by Hornets keeper Egil Selvik before Cullen’s follow-up was well blocked.

Burnley were nevertheless not themselves at all during the opening exchanges of the game, looking well off it and a bit flat.

The visitors, who haven’t conceded more than once in a league game all season, were incredibly fortunate not to ship a second when Edo Kayembe headed over from just six yards out.

For all of their sluggishness, Burnley were still creating some good openings, as the otherwise under-par Marcus Edwards picked out the clever run of Josh Brownhill, but the skipper couldn’t quite make enough contact with his header to steer home.

The Clarets were given a good opportunity to get back on level terms when they were awarded a free-kick in dangerous shooting territory, barely a yard outside the Watford box. But Flemming’s low drive was blocked by his own man, CJ Egan-Riley.

Edwards then brought a smart save out of Egil Selvik after cutting inside from the right flank, before seeing his near post effort well held by the Hornets stopper.

The game turned on its head on the stroke of half-time when two huge moments occurred in a potentially decisive 60 seconds in the context of Burnley’s season.

First, the Clarets came agonisingly close to going two down when Kayembe’s long-range rocket from 30 yards thundered back off the crossbar. Replays showed Trafford somehow managed to get a touch to turn it onto the woodwork.

Burnley instantly broke down the other end thanks to Egan-Riley’s crossfield ball to Anthony. The winger cut inside before delivering a teasing cross that was stuck away by Flemming, heading home his 12th goal of the campaign - sending the sold out away end into raptures in the process.

Watford, however, almost retook the lead in first-half stoppage-time as Kayembe looked to pick out the bottom corner, but Trafford got well down at his near post to make another fine stop.

Burnley will certainly have been relieved to go in level, having given up so many chances. In fact it’s difficult to recall the last time they gave up so many clear opportunities.

The momentum remained in Burnley’s favour at the start of the second-half, but they needed to capitalise while they were on top.

Just before the hour mark, that’s exactly what they did when Mr Reliable, Josh Brownhill, completed Burnley’s comeback by steering home his 14th of the campaign. It was a simple finish from the skipper after Hannibal had managed to keep the ball alive at the back post.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when, before the game had even restarted, Moussa Sissoko was dismissed for a second yellow following a nonsensical shove into the chest of Flemming, who was instantly floored.

The game became incredibly bitty from this point onwards, with Watford appealing for everything and trying to even the scores.

Astonishingly, Watford were reduced to nine men when Kayembe was shown a second yellow card for an arm in the face of Edwards right in front of the referee.

Predictably, the game became attack-vs-defence for the remaining minutes but Burnley still had a professional job to do to ensure the Hornets didn’t claim a surprise equaliser.

Brownhill almost ensured a comfortable end to proceedings when he came close to adding his second, only to be denied by Selvik from close range after reaching Anthony’s pullback.

Burnley could easily have thrown it all away in the 89th minute when Egan-Riley, sitting too deep, played Vakoun Bayo onside. But the defender recovered to make an absolutely crucial last-ditch block. Had he got it wrong, the centre-back would have followed the two Watford men in receiving his marching orders.

To the credit of the nine men, Watford went right to the end in their bid to snatch an unlikely point, with Trafford almost allowing a long-range strike to squirm underneath him.

But the Clarets saw out the remaining minutes to come from behind to win again, meaning they’re now just one win away from sealing promotion back to the Premier League.

TEAMS

Watford: Selvik, Ngakia (Andrews), Pollock, Louza (Dele-Bashiru), Vata (Ince), Dwomoh, Sissoko, Doumbia (Bayo), Abankwah (Sierralta), Wiley, Kayembe

Subs not used: Marriott, Morris, Ramirez-Espain, Sanghrajka

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards (Laurent), Anthony, Flemming (Barnes)

Subs not used: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Banel

Referee: Matthew Donohue