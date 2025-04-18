Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Burnley FC news ahead of a busy weekend of EFL fixtures.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker has been discussing how he’s changed as a manager and how the experience of winning promotion previously from the Championship can give him - and his Burnley players - the edge.

Promotion hopefuls Burnley, like all their Championship rivals, face a busy Easter weekend with their Good Friday visit to Championship rivals Watford followed by the visit of Sheffield United on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the experience of winning promotion, speaking prior to the victory over Norwich, Parker said: “I think it matters a lot. It gives me a clear understanding, the experiences I've been through before.

“I've been in this division twice and managed to get out of it. Both different circumstances. And there were different challenges for both of those teams. But there's definitely similar traits in both of them. “Those experiences have only put me in good stead to have an understanding of what you need throughout the season to get to the point we're at - and certainly what you're going to need towards the back end as well.

“Those experiences have been vitally important for me and for me managing this group and obviously having an understanding of what needs to be done.”

The Clarets will travel to Vicarage Road looking to put pressure on title rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United as they prepare for evening fixtures with Oxford United and Cardiff City respectively. As it stands, Parker’s men are level on points with leaders Leeds and hold a five-point advantage over the third-placed Blades as all three sides prepare for the pivotal Easter weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager I was last time I was in this division with Fulham is probably a very different one to what I am now,” added Parker after the win over Norwich.

“My words and how I'm addressing things, or certainly how I'm reacting to things, is probably a lot different to what I was at Fulham. That's just human nature and that's from learning and just understanding it, so I'm pretty calm. I understand. Normally things pan out the same way and that's certainly what's happening here.”