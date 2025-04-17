Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Burnley FC news ahead of the Easter weekend fixtures.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker has spoken of his pride at how his young defence have dealt with the relentless challenge of trying to win promotion from the Championship this season.

Speaking ahead of their Good Friday visit to Championship rivals Watford, Parker has been reflecting on the impact the younger players have had this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets will travel to Vicarage Road looking to put pressure on title rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United as they prepare for evening fixtures with Oxford United and Cardiff City respectively. As it stands, Parker’s men are level on points with leaders Leeds and hold a five-point advantage over the third-placed Blades as all three sides prepare for the pivotal Easter weekend.

Reflecting on the core of the defence being 22 years old, Parker said: “On a piece of paper, James Trafford, Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley [are all young] and even Lucas Pires fits into that bracket, because this is his first time. This is the first time they're experiencing 40 games in the Championship.

“Lucas Pires has come out of Spain and from Brazil. This is the first time he's experiencing this. The same with CJ. CJ has been in and around academies and had a little bit of first-team football. This is the first time he's facing it. Traff and Maxi, first time they're facing really, which is a relentless league and the challenges that it brings.

“Every week brings different challenges and a relentlessness of game after game, so I'm extremely proud of the young men that have obviously taken it right on board and doing what they're doing,” added the Burnley boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip to face the Hornets will provide a sizeable test for Burnley as their hosts need a win to ensure their slim hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs remain alive. However, it is the Clarets that head into the game sat on top of the Championship form table as they face a Watford side that have lost three of their last five games - and Parker has revealed there could be further reason for positivity as striker Lyle Foster nears a return to fitness after suffering a shoulder injury in the recent draw at Derby County.