Burnley's fight for Premier League survival expected to come down to the wire

Burnley’s gap to the relegation zone has been cut from five points to three following this weekend’s round of matches.

The Clarets’ run of back-to-back wins was ended by league leaders Arsenal on Saturday, as Scott Parker’s men fell to a 2-0 defeat on home turf.

It was only the second time Parker has lost a game at Turf Moor as Burnley boss.

Elsewhere in the top flight, West Ham came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 to give Nuno Espirito Santo his first win as Hammers boss.

That moves the London Stadium outfit up to 18th on seven points, three fewer than the Clarets, setting up a spicy encounter in East London next week.

Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 with Manchester United, while bottom side Wolves were beaten again – this time 3-0 at Fulham – to spell the end of Vitor Pereira’s spell in charge.

Leeds United were also beaten convincingly, 3-0 by Brighton, to remain just a point above Burnley in the table.

But what are the early predictions following the tenth round of fixtures?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Predicted final table

Arsenal – 81.49pts Man City – 71.01 Liverpool – 69.86 Chelsea – 62.89 Crystal Palace – 60.05 Aston Villa – 58.51 Bournemouth – 58.23 Man Utd – 56.48 Brighton – 55.97 Newcastle – 55.61 Tottenham – 55.47 Brentford – 51.37 Everton – 46.05 Fulham – 45.49 Sunderland – 45.45 Leeds United – 37.75 Burnley – 37.57 Nottingham Forest – 37.10 West Ham – 36.20 Wolves – 27.24