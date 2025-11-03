Scott Parker 'taking positives' from Burnley defeat to Arsenal - 'We were brilliant'

Burnley lost 2-0 to Arsenal on Saturday, but there was plenty for the Clarets to be pleased about with the performance.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker has praised his Burnley players for the way they recovered from going 2-0 down against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Clarets were beaten at Turf Moor thanks to strikes from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice in the 14th and 35th minutes, respectively. Those goals came as part of a first half in which Arsenal attempted eight shots and got six of them on target, creating four big chances to the tune of 2.32 xG, while denying Burnley a single shot and just two touches in David Raya’s box (FotMob).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only the efforts of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka kept Burnley alive in the first half. However, Scott Parker’s men showed plenty of heart to compete with Arsenal after the break, hitting three shots to the visitors’ four and winning the xG battle 0.42-0.14, with 54% possession.

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal: Scott Parker ‘takes positives’

Scott Parker is taking plenty of positives from Saturday’s defeat. | (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Ultimately, Burnley weren’t able to claw themselves back into the match, with Florentino Luis missing their best chance with a close-range header in the 73rd minute.

However, the Clarets deserve huge credit for hanging in there and sticking to the task against a side now seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, actually spending long spells of the second half as the dominant team.

Indeed, Parker was keen to praise his players’ efforts and ‘take the positives’ from the defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started the game very well today and you're right in what you say. We conceded a goal and the body language looked stunned,” Parker told BBC Match of the Day. “The game can run away against a very good side, a clinical side.

“We were brilliant in the second half. I thought we were right in the game and showed an impetus about us. The second half performance was a pleasing factor, really.

"Our season won't be defined on it, but we want to be competitive. In the first half, maybe we lacked some belief about us. We caused Arsenal some real problems in the second half. I felt we had an edge and a confidence about us. We'll take positives.

"In set plays, you're relying on a lot of things. I don't think there's anything critical regarding our structure and setup. They've got a mentality and fear about them when they come into the box, there's a real threat there. We dealt with the majority of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What next for Burnley?

Saturday’s defeat sees Burnley slip to 17th in the Premier League table. However, they’re still four points clear of the relegation zone with 10 points on the board from 10 games.

Up next is a key clash away at West Ham United next week, with their hosts sitting 19th on four points. A win for Parker’s side would land the Hammers in deep trouble, while significantly enhancing their own survival hopes.

After that, Burnley have a tough home tie against Chelsea, before rounding off November back in London at Brentford.