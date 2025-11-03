Burnley FC owners secure 'significant investment' from board member Dave Checketts

Burnley FC could be about to benefit from what is being described as a “significant” investment.

Clarets board member Dave Checketts, through his private equity vehicle, has acquired a stake in ALK Capital, the holding company that owns both Burnley and Spanish side Espanyol.

One report states the investment could be as high as $200m (£152m).

It follows the recent takeover of La Liga side Espanyol, which was completed by Pace’s Velocity Sports at the start of October.

The partnership marks the debut investment for Cynosure | Checketts Sports Capital Fund I, a newly-launched investment fund which is said to be targeting $1.2bn (£900m) in “capital commitments”.

It’s claimed they’re seeking to invest in “transformative opportunities” across global sport — including professional teams, new leagues, venues, media and technology.

The partnership strengthens Checketts’ ties with Burnley, where he has been a board member and investor since ALK’s takeover in 2020.

Pace and Checketts, inset, have previously worked alongside one another at Real Salt Lake. Pictures: Getty Images

Pace previously served as a partner at Checketts’ Sports Capital Partners and as president of Real Salt Lake, where the duo led the club to its first MLS Cup Championship.

At this juncture it remains unclear what the funds have been earmarked for. Both ALK Capital and Dave Checketts have been contacted for comment.

What has Pace said?

In a statement, Pace, managing partner of ALK Capital, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to reunite with Dave after our success together at Real Salt Lake.

“We share the same vision for what great sports ownership looks like — combining integrity, innovation, long-term value creation, and championship culture.

“Adding the Cynosure team and two of its founding partners, Spencer Eccles and Randy Quarles, brings deep experience, trusted relationships, and a successful investment track record, which we believe will enable us to accelerate our growth across Burnley, Espanyol, and the wider ALK network.”

What else has been said about the partnership?

Checketts added: “Alan and I have known each other for decades — as partners, colleagues, and friends.

“We built Real Salt Lake from the ground up, and now we can collaborate once again on two of Europe’s most historic football clubs.

“I’ve long admired what Alan has accomplished with Burnley and more recently with Espanyol. We’re thrilled to join forces to support their continued growth and global ambitions.”

Spencer P. Eccles, co-founder and managing partner of the Cynosure Group, said: “This partnership reflects exactly what we strive for at Cynosure — linking arms with exceptional people who combine operational excellence with disciplined, long-term investment.

“Alan’s leadership at ALK exemplifies the future of thoughtful sports ownership: one that prioritises a winning culture, a great fan experience, and honours the great heritage of these two clubs.

“We’re proud to be a big part of the dream of winning titles!”

