Josh Laurent makes Burnley pledge after defeat to table-toppers Arsenal

Burnley will become a better team as a result of their defeat to table-topping Arsenal.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the pledge made by Clarets midfielder Josh Laurent after Scott Parker’s side were beaten 2-0 on home turf.

The Gunners were well worth their two-goal lead at half-time, given to them courtesy of goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Clarets fought back in the second-half, it was ultimately too little, too late and Arsenal came out on top.

“It was a difficult game for us,” Laurent admitted in an interview posted to Burnley’s YouTube channel.

“We’re obviously disappointed not to come out with anything, as always, but there’s a lot to learn from.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Laurent in action during Burnley's defeat to Arsenal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We showed a lot of fight and spirit at times, but as I say there’s a lot to learn and a lot to watch over and analyse to make those improvements.

“There were some positives too, but every game is a learning curve for us and a chance to develop.

“We give respect to them, they’re a good team and probably showed why they’re top of the league, but we will continue in the right direction and keep competing.”

Analysing what was so different in the second-half, Laurent added: “In the first-half we found it difficult to be as aggressive as we wanted to be, get up to them, win more duels and make it difficult for them. But props to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to fix it which I think we did as a team, so credit to the coaching staff for recognising that and giving us that information.

“We tried to be more competitive and front-footed in the second-half to try and take the game to them and try and get back in the game.

“It was a tough day. We’ll watch it over and look to keep improving as a team.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Mikel Arteta pays Burnley the ultimate compliment after Arsenal are made to work for their win