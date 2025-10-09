The latest Burnley FC news.

Velocity Sports Partners (VSP) - the sports investment arm of ALK Capital led by Burnley chairman Alan Pace - has completed its ‘majority stake’ takeover of Spanish side RCD Espanyol.

Pace has moved to reassure Burnley fans following the news, he said “Each club will retain its own identity, leadership, independence, and decision-making. Each club will be run by its own team and for its own fans."

Espanyol currently play their football in La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football, finishing 14th in the table last season – avoiding relegation after beating Real Valladolid on the final day of the campaign. They were owned by Chen Yansheng and Chinese company RASTAR Group.

The statement added that the multi-club model is based on the ‘belief that collaboration, when done respectfully, can strengthen local identity rather than threaten it.’

Pace, through ALK Capital, completed a takeover of Burnley in December 2020, acquiring an 84 per cent controlling stake. Under his ownership, the Clarets have been relegated from the Premier League twice but have bounced back from the Championship at the first attempt on both occasions.

The RCD Espanyol statement in full:

It read: “RCD Espanyol de Barcelona announced today a change in its shareholding structure, as Velocity Sports Partners (VSP), the sports investment arm of ALK Capital led by Alan Pace, has officially completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the club.

This transition marks a new chapter for RCD Espanyol, following an extensive audit and collaboration process with the previous majority shareholder, Chen Yansheng, and the Rastar Group.

This new partnership is founded on a shared vision to build on the club's rich legacy and deep connection to the local community. Velocity Sports Partners' investment marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration and strategic growth, seeking to strengthen the club's sporting and institutional foundations for long-term success.

This meticulous process has reinforced a deep admiration for the club's rich history, its loyal fan base, and its deep connection to the local community, factors that align with VSP's responsible management philosophy.

"Football has always belonged to its people," says Alan Pace, managing partner of ALK Capital and chairman of Burnley FC. "Our role is not to replace the legacy, but to build upon it, with care, clarity, and purpose."

"It's not a question of ownership, but of management. Burnley will remain Burnley. Espanyol will remain Espanyol. Each club will retain its own identity, leadership, independence, and decision-making. Each club will be run by its own team and for its own fans."

This multi-club model is based on the belief that collaboration, when done respectfully, can strengthen local identity rather than threaten it.

At RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​the goal will be to invest in world-class academies and infrastructure, achieve long-term football success on and off the field, and foster an open and transparent relationship with fans.

During its previous involvement with the club, VSP was deeply impressed by the passion of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona fans. The group is keen to earn the community's trust and support through tangible actions, reflecting the values ​​of transparency and long-term commitment that have guided its work at Burnley.

"We're here," Pace says, "to work." "Honestly, carefully, and openly, to respect the past, support the present, and forge a future worthy of the pride and tradition of both clubs. This is how football evolves: with its people, for its people, and always with fair and beautiful play."

"I would also like to express my gratitude to Chen Yansheng and the Rastar Group for their stewardship of RCD Espanyol. Their hard work and commitment have laid a solid foundation, and we look forward to working alongside them as we take the club to the next level," he concludes.”