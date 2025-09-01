Burnley's deadline day state of play as Darko Churlinov's permanent exit confirmed

We’re now into the final hour of the summer transfer window.

Burnley have until 7pm tonight to finalise their business and a busy final 60 minutes of the window is anticipated.

Michael Obafemi’s loan move to German side VfL Bochum has already been confirmed, while in the last few minutes Darko Churlinov’s permanent exit has also been ratified.

The winger, who hasn’t played for the Clarets since April 2023, has joined Turkish side Kocaelispor, signing a two-year deal.

Churlinov first signed for the Clarets in the summer of 2022 and made 13 appearances during the 101-point title-winning season under Vincent Kompany.

His last game for the club also came during that season during the goalless draw away to Reading in April 2023.

After that, the North Macedonian spent time out on loan with his former club Schalke, but again was limited to making only a handful of appearances. The German side had an option to make the move permanent, but opted against doing so.

Churlinov has left Turf Moor permanently to make the move to Turkey (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Churlinov enjoyed a more positive loan spell out in Poland last season, scoring seven times in 40 appearances for Jagiellonia Białystok.

He helped his loan club lift the Polish Super Cup with a 1-0 win over Wisla Krakow, while also being a regular performer during their run to the Conference League quarter-finals.

What is expected from the final hour?

We’re still awaiting official confirmation of Florentino Luis’ move from Benfica. The 26-year-old has travelled over to the UK for his medical and it’s understood his signing will be announced soon.

Tendi Mengi, a defender from Luton Town, has also been linked by The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

Elsewhere, further outgoings are expected for those players on the fringes of Burnley’s squad and in need of minutes.

Manuel Benson is attracting plenty of interest, with Birmingham City and Swansea City among those considering a deadline day swoop.

Hannes Delcroix and Mike Tresor are also expected to depart at some point, although it’s worth noting that different countries have different deadlines.

The Saudi window, for example, doesn’t close until September 11, while the Turkish window remains open until September 12.

Following on from Michael Mellon’s loan move to Oldham Athletic, academy goalkeeper Charlie Casper is expected to join Grimsby Town, again on loan.

