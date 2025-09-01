Burnley's Michael Mellon links up with his Dad Micky after sealing deadline day loan move

Young Burnley striker Michael Mellon has sealed a deadline day loan move to Oldham Athletic, where he will link up with his Dad Micky.

The 21-year-old will spend the season at Boundary Park in search of more valuable game time at first-team level.

The forward has previously performed well in League Two, having plundered 15 goals in 27 appearances for Morecambe.

He’s since been loaned out to Dundee, Stockport County and Bradford City.

“We believe we’ve brought in a striker who is different to the ones we’ve got,” his Dad and former Claret Micky said.

“Michael has always been a goalscorer. Yes he’s my son, but we’ve brought him in to help us win games of football and that's the sole reason.

“He’s physical, technically very good and has the ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Mellon will spend the season at Boundary Park. Picture: Oldham Athletic

“He’s had a bit of a tough time with injury lately, but he looks like he’s grown through that and we can get the best version of Michael.

“He had a lot of interest but he believes Oldham is the best place for him to play his football this season.

“He’s seen what Boundary Park is like when it’s full and roaring, the decision has been his to make and he’s picked Oldham.”

Michael, meanwhile, is looking forward to hitting the back of the net on a regular basis.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for this huge club,” he said.

“When the opportunity came about, I knew this was the place I wanted to come and play.

“I want to get back to my best, I’ve had a tough time with injuries lately but I feel good now.

“Obviously my Dad is in charge and the opportunity to work with him is exciting, but it’s about showing what I can do in front of goal.

“I know my qualities and I want to hit the ground running and get the Oldham supporters off their seats."

Elsewhere, academy goalkeeper Charlie Casper, son of Chris, is set to join Grimsby Town on loan.