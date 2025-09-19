Burnley's approach to getting results in the Premier League under Scott Parker couldn't be any simpler

Scott Parker’s approach in the Premier League is a simple one: Burnley will do whatever it takes to get a result.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets came within a couple of minutes of claiming a deserved point against Liverpool last week, only to be robbed of a result during the dying seconds when Mo Salah converted a stoppage-time penalty.

But Burnley’s rearguard defensive display, which limited Arne Slot’s side to very few clear-cut chances, earned plenty of plaudits from pundits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In stark contrast to two years ago, where Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side were too open and too easy to play against, Burnley have already proven they are competitive in the top flight and will make life as difficult as possible for their opponents.

While the recent trend has been for coaches to eulogise about philosophies and style, Parker admits he’s not fully-wedded to one single approach.

“I think it depends how you see it,” he said.

“Fundamentally as a coach, I have a group of men, I have a team and my main anchor I come back to is: ‘how do I get a result? How do we get a result?’ What you have at your disposal will determine that, really.

Parker gives instructions to Josh Laurent and Hannibal during Burnley's game against Liverpool last week (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“The majority of the time you always fall back on what is the best way to get a result. The way we set up [against Liverpool] or the way we go about things may be very different to how we may approach another game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You've seen that in a real small sample this year that I think over the four or five games we've played, I think you've seen a team in different moments take different approaches and we'll continue that.

“Pragmatic at times, if that's what you need to be, that's what you need to be. I go back to it to get a result and that's what we're trying to do.”

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

A debate about styles of play seems ironically fitting, given Burnley are due to take on Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, the Reds were known for sitting deep, defending well and then hitting sides on the counter with speed.

But now under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, the City Ground outfit are expected to be more attacking and on the front foot.

For Burnley though, battling against relegation, they will have to be adaptable and tailor their approach to whoever opponent is next.

“I think for sure we're going to have to be flexible this year,” Parker added. “We've worked a lot on that in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like I said, I think you've probably seen us over the course of this start of this season where I think we've been pretty flexible in terms of our shape and our structure - and we're going to have to be that this year for sure.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley FC fan forum with Alan Pace: When it takes place and how to apply