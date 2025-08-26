Burnley v Derby County: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for Carabao Cup tie

Burnley take a brief break from league action to take on Derby County in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker is likely to use the opportunity as a way to hand out minutes to some of those players that haven’t featured during the opening two rounds of the Premier League season.

The likes of Max Weiss, Joe Worrall, Lucas Pires, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming will all be pushing to make their first starts of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They take on a Derby side that are yet to win in the league this season, having drawn one and lost two of their opening three games. But they did secure passage into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shootout win over West Brom.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Tuesday, August 26. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Burnley host the Rams in their first midweek fixture of the season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes. While it’s not the featured game, the cup tie will still be available to view on the Sky Sports+ channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Armando Broja could make his Burnley debut after missing the first two games of the season due to a lack of match fitness.

Bashir Humphreys and Axel Tuanzebe are both doubts, while Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni are all sidelined.

As for Derby, summer signing Rhian Brewster could make his first start, but Patrick Agyemang, Owen Beck, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Curtis Nelson, Lars-Jorgen Salvesen and Kane Wilson all miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“I think we will probably use our squad to obviously bring some players in, give them some game time. They deserve that as well.

“That's probably the likelihood.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Weiss, Sonne, Ekdal, Worrall, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Ramsey, Edwards, Tchouana, Fleming

Derby: Vickers, Clarke, Batth, Sanderson, Forsyth, Ozoh, Clark, Adams, Jackson, Brewster, Morris

Who is the referee?

Andrew Kitchen. He’s overseen two games so far this season, dishing out seven yellow cards but no reds. He took charge of six Burnley games last season, the last one being the 3-1 final day win over Millwall. He also oversaw the Lancashire derbies away to Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End last season.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 4/9

Draw: 29/10

Derby: 19/4

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.

Your next Burnley FC read: Alan Shearer highlights one Burnley man for special praise after Sunderland win