Alan Shearer highlights one Burnley man for special praise after Sunderland win

Alan Shearer praised Josh Cullen for his quality, know-how and experience during Burnley’s first win of the season against Sunderland.

Cullen gave Scott Parker’s side the lead with a cultured finish just after half-time, before turning provider late on with a clever ball for Jaidon Anthony to make sure of the win.

Shearer reserved special praise for the midfielder on Match of the Day as he analysed Burnley’s display.

"He’s been around the block and he knows what it’s about,” he told presenter Kelly Cates. “They’re going to need that experience all the time.

"He was probably one of the better players last weekend [against Tottenham] and he certainly stood out today in everything he did, whether it was showing a great example, a great attitude, closing down, chasing down lost causes...he was at the heart of everything Burnley did well.

"He used all of his experience and know-how to get in tackles, but his goal was fantastic and this is the moment they needed. It was a great little flick from Anthony and the way he just guides it into the corner was such a clever finish.

Match of the Day pundit Shearer was impressed by Cullen's display for Burnley (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"There’s little flicks and tricks and why not? He seemed to enjoy it, particularly in that second-half.

“[For Burnley’s second] just look at the way he’s scanning, he knows exactly where Anthony is and what ball he wants to play – and he hits it to perfection. It’s just whether Anthony can take it around the keeper and finish it off and he certainly did that impressively.

"It was a really impressive performance from Burnley. They had to win, they knew that I think even though it’s only early on into the season.

"They were unbeaten at home last season and that, like the other two teams that were promoted, that home form is going to be key whether they can stay up or not.”

