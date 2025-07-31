Burnley unveil new away kit - 'inspired by soundwaves' of Turf Moor chants

Burnley have unveiled a “vibrant blue” new away kit ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The print used for the new shirt is said to have been created by the soundwaves made by Turf Moor chants.

The blue jersey is matched with blue shorts and white and claret socks.

The kit is available to purchase online immediately and will be in-store at Turf Moor from 9am on Thursday, July 31.

"Burnley FC are thrilled to reveal our 2025/26 away kit, celebrating you, our fans, and the chanting that creates the unforgettable atmosphere at our Turf Moor home,” the club said in a statement.

“This year’s vibrant blue print has been created using soundwaves of chants and singing recorded in our home sections, making it the perfect shirt to ‘bring the noise’ in as we tackle the upcoming 2025/26 Premier League campaign.”

Shirts are priced at £60 for adults, £50 for juniors, £45 for infants and £40 for babies.

Bashir Humphreys and Lucas Pires model the new away strip. Picture: Burnley FC

Just like the home shirt, the away version is also sponsored by 96.com despite recent negative headlines.

In May, the betting firm mysteriously shut down after white label gambling operator TGP Europe – the company behind 96.com – left the market following regulatory action.

TGP Europe surrendered its licence after being fined £3.3m for “failing to properly vet business partners and breaching anti-money laundering rules”.

However, a year is still remaining on Burnley’s deal with 96.com after announcing the firm had come on board as the club’s official front-of-shirt sponsor at the start of the 2024/25 season.

