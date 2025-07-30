What we can learn from Burnley's 2025/26 squad numbers as Lyle Foster given key shirt
Scott Parker’s side get their campaign underway in just over two weeks’ time when they make the trip to North London to face Tottenham.
Ahead of the new season, the club must publish their new squad numbers – giving fans an early glimpse into Parker’s thinking.
Kyle Walker has, somewhat unsurprisingly, been allocated the number two shirt, while fellow new signing Quildinschy Hartman takes number three from Shurandy Sambo, who takes 43 instead.
Axel Tuanzebe will wear CJ Egan-Riley’s number six, Jacob Bruun Larsen number seven, Max Weiss 13 and Loum Tchouana number 17.
Intriguingly, Lyle Foster takes the number nine shirt which was worn by Jay Rodriguez last season before his January move to Wrexham. Foster previously wore 17.
Numbers one and eight have been left vacant following the respective departures of James Trafford and Josh Brownhill. Numbers 15 and 16 have also been left unoccupied.
Elsewhere, Manuel Benson has been demoted from number 10 to number 27, suggesting he’s potentially not part of Parker’s plans. Marcus Edwards is the man to take Benson’s number 10 shirt.
The likes of Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi, who are both expected to move on this summer, have not been allocated numbers.
Shirt numbers in full
1 - vacant
2 - Kyle Walker
3 - Quilindschy Hartman
4 - Joe Worrall
5 - Maxime Esteve
6 - Axel Tuanzebe
7 - Jacob Bruun Larsen
8 - vacant
9 - Lyle Foster
10 - Marcus Edwards
11 - Jaidon Anthony
12 - Bashir Humphreys
13 - Max Weiss
14 - Connor Roberts
15 - vacant
16 - vacant
17 - Loum Tchouana
18 - Hjalmar Ekdal
19 - Zian Flemming
20 - Etienne Green
21 - Aaron Ramsey
22 - Oliver Sonne
23 - Lucas Pires
24 - Josh Cullen
25 - Zeki Amdouni
26 - vacant
27 - Manuel Benson
28 - Hannibal
29 - Josh Laurent
30 - Luca Koleosho
31 - Mike Tresor
32 - Vaclav Hladky
33 - vacant
34 - Jaydon Banel
35 - Ashley Barnes
36 - Jordan Beyer
37 - vacant
38 - vacant
39 - vacant
40 - vacant
41 - vacant
42 - vacant
43 - Shurandy Sambo
44 - Hannes Delcroix
45 - vacant
46 - vacant
47 - vacant
48 - Enock Agyei
