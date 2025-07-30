What we can learn from Burnley's 2025/26 squad numbers as Lyle Foster given key shirt

Burnley’s shirt numbers have been revealed ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Parker’s side get their campaign underway in just over two weeks’ time when they make the trip to North London to face Tottenham.

Ahead of the new season, the club must publish their new squad numbers – giving fans an early glimpse into Parker’s thinking.

Kyle Walker has, somewhat unsurprisingly, been allocated the number two shirt, while fellow new signing Quildinschy Hartman takes number three from Shurandy Sambo, who takes 43 instead.

Axel Tuanzebe will wear CJ Egan-Riley’s number six, Jacob Bruun Larsen number seven, Max Weiss 13 and Loum Tchouana number 17.

Intriguingly, Lyle Foster takes the number nine shirt which was worn by Jay Rodriguez last season before his January move to Wrexham. Foster previously wore 17.

Numbers one and eight have been left vacant following the respective departures of James Trafford and Josh Brownhill. Numbers 15 and 16 have also been left unoccupied.

Burnley's new shirt numbers have been confirmed ahead of the 2025/26 season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Manuel Benson has been demoted from number 10 to number 27, suggesting he’s potentially not part of Parker’s plans. Marcus Edwards is the man to take Benson’s number 10 shirt.

The likes of Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi, who are both expected to move on this summer, have not been allocated numbers.

Shirt numbers in full

1 - vacant

2 - Kyle Walker

3 - Quilindschy Hartman

4 - Joe Worrall

5 - Maxime Esteve

6 - Axel Tuanzebe

7 - Jacob Bruun Larsen

8 - vacant

9 - Lyle Foster

10 - Marcus Edwards

11 - Jaidon Anthony

12 - Bashir Humphreys

13 - Max Weiss

14 - Connor Roberts

15 - vacant

16 - vacant

17 - Loum Tchouana

18 - Hjalmar Ekdal

19 - Zian Flemming

20 - Etienne Green

21 - Aaron Ramsey

22 - Oliver Sonne

23 - Lucas Pires

24 - Josh Cullen

25 - Zeki Amdouni

26 - vacant

27 - Manuel Benson

28 - Hannibal

29 - Josh Laurent

30 - Luca Koleosho

31 - Mike Tresor

32 - Vaclav Hladky

33 - vacant

34 - Jaydon Banel

35 - Ashley Barnes

36 - Jordan Beyer

37 - vacant

38 - vacant

39 - vacant

40 - vacant

41 - vacant

42 - vacant

43 - Shurandy Sambo

44 - Hannes Delcroix

45 - vacant

46 - vacant

47 - vacant

48 - Enock Agyei

