Burnley player ratings vs Man Utd as three 8/10s handed out despite late defeat

The Clarets looked to continuing their positive start to the season by claiming a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, after fighting back not once, not twice to level.
But referee Sam Barrott overturned a late decision not to award United a penalty, with Bruno Fernandes stepping up and slotting home to win it for the home side at the death.
VAR had earlier got involved to deny Lyle Foster a second goal when he rounded the keeper to slot home, only to be ruled offside by the barest of margins.
United also had a first-half penalty overturned after Kyle Walker and Mason Mount had tussled right on the 18-yard box.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
