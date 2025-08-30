Burnley player ratings vs Man Utd as three 8/10s handed out despite late defeat

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 30th Aug 2025, 17:47 BST
VAR controversy dominated the day as Burnley were denied a hard-earned point away to Manchester United by a controversial late penalty.

The Clarets looked to continuing their positive start to the season by claiming a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, after fighting back not once, not twice to level.

But referee Sam Barrott overturned a late decision not to award United a penalty, with Bruno Fernandes stepping up and slotting home to win it for the home side at the death.

VAR had earlier got involved to deny Lyle Foster a second goal when he rounded the keeper to slot home, only to be ruled offside by the barest of margins.

United also had a first-half penalty overturned after Kyle Walker and Mason Mount had tussled right on the 18-yard box.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Your next Burnley FC read: 25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at Old Trafford for Premier League fixture against Manchester United

Made a string of fine stops during the first-half to keep the scores down to one, otherwise Burnley would have been out of the game. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Martin Dubravka - 8/10

Made a string of fine stops during the first-half to keep the scores down to one, otherwise Burnley would have been out of the game. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Right decision not to award the penalty, but Walker still didn’t need to be so rash. Harshly penalised for the free-kick that led to United’s opener. Long throws caused problems. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Kyle Walker - 6/10

Right decision not to award the penalty, but Walker still didn’t need to be so rash. Harshly penalised for the free-kick that led to United’s opener. Long throws caused problems. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Won so many headers late on as United loaded the box in search of a winner. On the front foot and used his physicality well. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

3. Hjalmar Ekdal - 7/10

Won so many headers late on as United loaded the box in search of a winner. On the front foot and used his physicality well. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Provided the flick-on for Burnley’s second goal, which caused havoc in the United box. Stood up well to United’s attacking pressure. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Provided the flick-on for Burnley’s second goal, which caused havoc in the United box. Stood up well to United’s attacking pressure. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyVAROld TraffordBruno FernandesKyle WalkerMason MountPremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice