Burnley player ratings vs Man Utd as three 8/10s handed out despite late defeat

The Clarets looked to continuing their positive start to the season by claiming a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, after fighting back not once, not twice to level.

But referee Sam Barrott overturned a late decision not to award United a penalty, with Bruno Fernandes stepping up and slotting home to win it for the home side at the death.

VAR had earlier got involved to deny Lyle Foster a second goal when he rounded the keeper to slot home, only to be ruled offside by the barest of margins.

United also had a first-half penalty overturned after Kyle Walker and Mason Mount had tussled right on the 18-yard box.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Martin Dubravka - 8/10 Made a string of fine stops during the first-half to keep the scores down to one, otherwise Burnley would have been out of the game.

Kyle Walker - 6/10 Right decision not to award the penalty, but Walker still didn't need to be so rash. Harshly penalised for the free-kick that led to United's opener. Long throws caused problems.

Hjalmar Ekdal - 7/10 Won so many headers late on as United loaded the box in search of a winner. On the front foot and used his physicality well.