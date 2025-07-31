Burnley name new captain for upcoming campaign after Josh Brownhill's departure

Josh Cullen has been handed Burnley’s captain’s armband for the upcoming campaign.

Cullen wore the captain’s armband during the recent friendly at Shrewsbury Town, while summer signing Kyle Walker was the skipper for the day at Huddersfield Town.

The Republic of Ireland international has previously worn the armband on 27 occasions for the Clarets, with the majority of those coming under Vincent Kompany during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

He also skippered the Clarets seven times last season as Scott Parker’s men clinched promotion back to the Premier League.

Cullen was a mainstay of Burnley’s team last season, making 44 appearances in all competitions and scoring twice.

A £2.7m signing from Anderlecht in 2022, Cullen has made 122 appearances for Burnley across the past three seasons, scoring five times.

Cullen wore the captain's armband during the recent friendly outing at Shrewsbury (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The naming of a new skipper comes after Brownhill confirmed he had left the club this summer after turning down a new deal.

The 29-year-old, who scored 18 goals from midfield during Burnley’s promotion from the Championship last season, is yet to reveal his new destination – but it’s understood he has options both at home and abroad.

Brownhill, a January 2020 signing from Bristol City, made 211 appearances for the club, scoring 32 times.

His departure hands another big blow to Scott Parker ahead of Burnley’s Premier League return. CJ Egan-Riley also snubbed the offer of a new deal to join Marseille on a free transfer, while James Trafford has re-joined Manchester City.

