Wales star has message that Burnley and Leeds United fans will love

Connor Roberts has a promotion message that both Burnley and Leeds United fans will love as the race for the Premier League heats up.

The 29-year-old full-back has been a Burnley player since 2021 but had a short loan spell with their Championship rivals Leeds last season, making 15 appearances.

It was a short but sweet spell for Roberts and one he looks back fondly on and some of the people who work at the club. His preference, he states, would be for both Burnley and Leeds to win promotion this season. They are currently battling it out in a three-way battle with Sheffield United at the top of the Championship.

What has the former Leeds United loanee said?

But is the promotion race awkward for the 60-capped Wales star, given his previous loan spell with Leeds United in 2024?

“No, not to be honest,” he said. “I was only there for a few months and I didn't play many games, but there's so many good people at Leeds behind the scenes, whether it’s the media team and stuff like that.

“Obviously I know a lot of the lads, the physios and nutritionists and all that type of stuff. They're all fantastic people. “If I'm being honest I would love for them to get promoted and us to get promoted as well, that is the dream when the whistle goes on that last game of the season.

“But we just concentrate on ourselves and try and win as many games as we can and what will be, will be. “If it isn't quite good enough and we have to go into the play-offs, then so be it. We have to just take it on the chin and perhaps we'll have a really nice day out at Wembley.”

As it stands in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Swansea City, Scott Parker’s side are sat in third place in the Championship table and lie just two points behind second placed Sheffield United and leaders Leeds United, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

Burnley have provided a solid presence in the race for promotion after losing just two of their 38 league fixtures during the campaign and they have not emerged without a point from a game since a 1-0 loss at Millwall on the first weekend of November.

