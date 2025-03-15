Burnley player ratings vs Swansea City as four 8/10s handed out after comfortable win - gallery

Burnley were barely forced to get out of first gear as they cruised to a comfortable victory against Swansea City.

Early goals from Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony were enough for the Clarets to play out a 2-0 win deep in South Wales, as Scott Parker’s men leapfrog Sheffield United and into second place.

The hosts barely laid a glove on the visitors, who now extend their unbeaten run to 25 games.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Another game where he didn’t have a save to make as he kept his 26th clean sheet of the campaign ahead of his England link-up. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Another game where he didn't have a save to make as he kept his 26th clean sheet of the campaign ahead of his England link-up.

Back on home turf and barely had to break sweat as Burnley kept Swansea out without any problems. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Back on home turf and barely had to break sweat as Burnley kept Swansea out without any problems.

Gave very little away as the Clarets kept Swansea at arm’s length. Even managed to embark on a mazy run down the wing. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

Gave very little away as the Clarets kept Swansea at arm's length. Even managed to embark on a mazy run down the wing.

Head and shoulders above most players on the pitch as he continued his supreme form, mopping everything up with minimal fuss. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10

Head and shoulders above most players on the pitch as he continued his supreme form, mopping everything up with minimal fuss.

