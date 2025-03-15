The hosts barely laid a glove on the visitors, who now extend their unbeaten run to 25 games.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Another game where he didn’t have a save to make as he kept his 26th clean sheet of the campaign ahead of his England link-up. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Back on home turf and barely had to break sweat as Burnley kept Swansea out without any problems. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
Gave very little away as the Clarets kept Swansea at arm’s length. Even managed to embark on a mazy run down the wing. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10
Head and shoulders above most players on the pitch as he continued his supreme form, mopping everything up with minimal fuss. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard