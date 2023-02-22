Burnley picked up their second draw in three games yesterday as they only managed to claim a point on the road against Millwall. Tom Bradshaw’s late goal cancelled out Ashley Barnes’ opener in what proved to be a cagey affair.

Despite having a whopping 71 per cent of the possession at The Den, the Clarets only managed three shots on target and were unable to earn a dramatic advantage over Sheffield United in the Championship table. However, they still remain nine points ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest news headlines following the draw in London...

Vincent Kompany on Scott Twine

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has praised Scott Twine and has reassured fans that he will play an important role in the remainder of the season. The midfielder moved to Turf Moor from MK Dons in the summer and endured a slow start.

Twine only made four appearances for Burnley before the turn of the year as he was unable to force his way into the starting line-up and also struggled with injury problems. However, he has managed to pick up more game time in recent months and scored his first goal for the club in their win over West Brom last month. He also played a part in Barnes’ goal yesterday, with his blocked short falling to his teammate to tuck away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to LancsLive, Kompany said: “It’s vital. If you look at how the season has gone, it’s Twiney, it’s Barnsey in the beginning, Jay Rod [Rodriguez] was outstanding and he’s been held back a little bit by ongoing injury. Just to have these players pop up at the right time is vital.

“I think in terms of the things we discussed with your colleagues before the season started was to have the strength in numbers to get us through periods like this otherwise it’s easy to lose a lot more points than what we’ve done in all these types of games.”

Injury update

After another draw for Burnley, the list of injuries to key players is becoming more apparent. Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez are currently all sidelined, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a long-term absentee and hasn’t featured since the start of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by the Burnley Express whether there were any positive updates on the injury front after yesterday’s clash, Kompany said: “I hope so. It might be a case where they’re all back at once, but it’s day by day. It’s not like I can fault anyone; Benny got a nasty kick and he’s been out since, but we hope to get him back soon. Jay Rod has been a little bit of an ongoing concern and we hope to have him back soon.”

The Clarets have a number of games coming up that they should definitely be winning if they are to keep hold of their impressive lead, including Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.