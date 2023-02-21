No complaints from Vincent Kompany as Burnley take a point from Millwall at The Den

Just days after holding out at Kenilworth Road, Ashley Barnes was on the scoresheet again to put the Championship leaders in front at The Den.

However, on this occasion, the Clarets were unable to protect the striker's opener, as the Lions bit back with five minutes remaining.

Substitute Tom Bradshaw, who was surprisingly rested by Gary Rowett after his hat-trick against Sheffield United, made no mistake from close range.

Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany (right) is greeted by Millwall's manager Gary Rowett The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Millwall v Burnley - Tuesday 21st February 2023 - The Den - London

"Until five minutes from the end I thought that this had been a good game for us," said Kompany. "When the score is tight you're always vulnerable to a ricochet or something. To be fair that's something that they're used to and they live on. They did well, but for us it was a good game and we have no complaints."

The visitors had their chances to put the game to bed after Barnes had thumped the ball past George Long in the 51st minute.

Josh Brownhill, who scored a screamer in Bermondsey in the EFL Cup meeting a couple of years ago, came within the width of a post to putting Burnley 2-0 up, having been set up by Vitinho.

Kompany said: "Millwall have found ways this season; they've been getting results. You're never safe at 1-0 and in the end I feel a bit more comfortable. We've had a lot of chances. I'm convinced with the quality of players we have that, on another day, they'll score more goals. Credit to Millwall, the whole game was tough. I wasn't surprised."

As a result the table-toppers are now 12 points clear of second place Sheffield United, and 16 points clear of Middlesbrough, after stretching their unbeaten run to 13 games.