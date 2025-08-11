The latest transfer talk as Burnley prepare for their Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks over a potential club record deal with Premier League rivals Manchester City ahead of their home game against Burnley this weekend.

Clarets boss Scott Parker will hand a number of debuts he his side visit his old club on Saturday afternoon after he added the likes of Kyle Walker, Martin Dubravka and Armando Broja to his squad since last season’s successful push for promotion back into the top flight.

A trip to North London represents a challenging start to the season for the Clarets as they face a Spurs side under the control of new head coach Thomas Frank for the first time in a competitive fixture. The former Brentford boss has wasted little time in putting his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Ange Postecoglou after securing the signings of Joao Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus after loan deals for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso were converted into permanent switches.

However, reports have now suggested Spurs could be set to make their biggest move of the summer transfer window after Fabrizio Romano reported they have opened talks with Manchester City over a possible club record deal for Brazil winger Savinho. A deal of around £70 million has been suggested and that would surpass the £65 million paid out for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke last summer.

Romano posted on X: “Tottenham open club to club talks to sign Savinho from Man City! Negotiations ongoing between Spurs and City, also understand Savinho’s open to the move if the clubs can agree on fee. Thomas Frank indicated Savinho as ideal player.”

Former Clarets stalwart considered by crisis club

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Ben Mee of Burnley celebrates a goal scored by Chris Wood of Burnley (not pictured) which is later disallowed for offside during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at The King Power Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Former Burnley defender Ben Mee is reportedly under consideration for a move to Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

The Sheffield Star have reported the troubled Owls are ‘weighing up’ over 60 transfer options and are said to be considering loan moves for Manchester United youngsters Toby Collyer and Harry Amass. However, experienced options are set to be provided by Liam Cooper and former Clarets defender Mee following his release from Brentford earlier this summer.

The 35-year-old made over 370 appearances during a decade-long stay at Turf Moor and was part of the Clarets squad that claimed the Championship title in 2016. Mee moved to Brentford on a free transfer during the summer of 2022 and could now return to the Championship with Wednesday after a transfer embargo placed upon the crisis club was lifted last week.

