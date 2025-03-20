The latest Burnley FC news as the club enjoys a weekend off due to the international break.

Burnley continue to battle it out with Sheffield United and Leeds United for automatic promotion to the Premier League - safe in the knowledge they have a very healthy points advantage over their play-off rivals.

As it stands in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Swansea City, Scott Parker’s side are sat in third place in the Championship table and lie just two points behind second placed Sheffield United and leaders Leeds United, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

Burnley sit on 78 points, a whopping 21 points clear of the final play-off spot currently occupied by West Bromwich Albion.

What has Burnley boss Scott Parker said about the promotion race?

When asked if Burnley had freedom to go all out given the points gap to 7th place, Parker said: “I think that's probably what the common theme is, that we can risk more now and try and win a game and maybe drop some points. But that's what we do every game.

“That's what we've been doing since the start of the season. If anyone thinks that we're going into games wanting to draw or not win them, then that is not the case.

“We have to make decisions on how you see best in certain games. Of course you do, but the other night [against West Brom] you go into it wanting to win the game. When there's 70 minutes on the clock, you want to win a game. Everything is proactive to trying to win games because if that isn't the case, you won't be where we are in this league table at this present moment in time.

“We'll keep doing what we've done. Like I keep saying, we're in a fantastic place. Points tally at this present moment in time is well on track in terms of two points a game. We just need to try and maintain that for the rest of the season.”

Burnley have provided a solid presence in the race for promotion after losing just two of their 38 league fixtures during the campaign and they have not emerged without a point from a game since a 1-0 loss at Millwall on the first weekend of November. They have also kept 27 clean sheets and conceded just 11 league goals.

