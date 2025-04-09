Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United stars are currently set to leave their Premier League clubs when their contracts come to an end this summer.

Burnley remain fully focused on their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League as they battle with Leeds United and Sheffield United in a three-horse race for the Championship title.

Tuesday night’s goalless draw at relegation threatened Derby County may well have been seen as something of a blow for Scott Parker and his players - but there is no doubt the Clarets are still well-placed to earn promotion back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

A Friday night home clash with Norwich City will offer Burnley an opportunity to move back to the top of the Championship table - although they will rely on favours from Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle as they face Leeds United and Sheffield United respectively just under 24 hours later if they are to remain at the summit.

Promotion back into the top tier would cap an impressive first season in charge for Parker - but there would be no resting on his laurels as the former Chelsea and West Ham United midfielder would look to piece together a squad capable of remaining in the top flight. Although the Clarets would be unable to match the vast wealth of some of their new rivals, there could be some prudent additions made via the free agent market and there are a number of intriguing options that could be available.

We have identified 10 Premier League players that are currently out of contract this summer and could be available on a free transfer if they are unable to reach an agreement over a new deal.

Tyrick Mitchell - Crystal Palace

The twice-capped England international has been a consistent presence in the Palace defence this season and has shown he can be effective at both ends of the pitch. With over 180 senior appearances under his belt, Mitchell would bring plenty of experience - although there would be plenty of competition for his services should the Clarets make a move.

Callum Wilson - Newcastle United

Callum Wilson hasn't featured for Newcastle United this season - could he make his return to a matchday squad this weekend against Brighton? | Getty Images

A proven Premier League striker - albeit one with a questionable injury record. Wilson has scored 88 goals in 231 top flight games during his time with Bournemouth and Newcastle and seems increasingly likely to leave the latter of those clubs at the end of the season. There could be interest from abroad - but if Burnley wanted a proven striker to fire their bid to progress in the Premier League, Wilson has the record to back it up.

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton

It has been a difficult season for Walker-Peters as the two-times capped England full-back has suffered an immediate relegation back into the Championship with the Saints. The former Tottenham Hotspur man remains highly thought of and would provide the Clarets with pace and energy from full-back should they choose to make a move at the end of the season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - Everton

Doucoure’s ability to function in a number of different roles in the middle of the pitch would provide a useful tool for the Clarets if they were to embark on another Premier League adventure. With over 270 top flight appearances under his belt, the Everton man would also offer a large dose of experience that would always be welcome.

Vladmir Coufal - West Ham United

There was always a feeling Coufal was somewhat underrated by outsiders. Part of the Hammers squad that won the Europa Conference League in 2023, the Czech international has always been a solid presence on the right-side of the defence. He seems likely to leave the London Stadium this summer and would be a shrewd addition for the Clarets.

Tariq Lamptey - Brighton and Hove Albion

One of the younger players on this list, it seems not too long ago when Lamptey was rated as one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League after breaking through in some style with the Seagulls. He has been in and out of the Albion side this season due to injury but he is still more than capable of cutting it at the highest level.

Raul Jimenez - Fulham

Another proven Premier League goalscorer - although this deal would be more difficult to pull off as the Cottagers are believed to have an option of a one-year extension on Jimenez’s contract. If he were to leave Fulham, any willing suitor would be able to secure the services of a player with 57 goals and 21 assists in 190 appearances in all competitions.

Tom Cairney - Fulham

At 34, Cairney is one of the most experienced players on this list but he is also proven quality in the middle of the park. He has experienced a somewhat mixed season with Fulham and has been far from a regular - but he could be a valuable squad player for the Clarets.

Ben Mee - Brentford

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Ben Mee of Burnley celebrates a goal scored by Chris Wood of Burnley (not pictured) which is later disallowed for offside during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at The King Power Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

A former Claret and a stalwart of Sean Dyche’s sides earlier in his career. Mee made over 370 appearances for Burnley during a decade-long stint at Turf Moor and would be another experienced option to boost the defensive ranks if a Premier League return was secured.

Michael Keane - Everton

A return to Turf Moor to the club where he earned his first regular shot at the Premier League? Keane made over a century of appearances for the Clarets before joining Everton in a big money move during the summer of 2017. There doesn’t appear to be any signs of an extension to his contract that is due to end this summer - so could he be tempted into a return to Burnley?