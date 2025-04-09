Scott Parker makes promotion claim after Burnley lose top spot to Leeds United and Sheffield United falter

Scott Parker expects plenty more twists and turns to come after his Burnley side lost their place at the top of the Championship table.
The Clarets were knocked off the summit after being held to a frustrating goalless draw at Derby County on Tuesday night.

Parker’s side became embroiled in a real stodgy battle against the relegation-threatened Rams, who could easily have stolen the three points and ended Burnley’s long unbeaten run – which now stands at 28 league games – at the death.

Leeds United took their place with a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough, but crucially Burnley’s gap to third remains two points following Sheffield United’s surprise home defeat to Millwall – their second loss on the bounce.

With another quick turnaround for the Clarets, with Norwich City up next at Turf Moor on Friday night, Parker knows anything is possible.

“There'll be some more [twists and turns], definitely,” he said.

“This is what this division brings, lots of games in short concession, it's just how it is.

Scott Parker applauds the Burnley fans at full time following the draw with Derby County. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardScott Parker applauds the Burnley fans at full time following the draw with Derby County. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
“At this moment in time, the team that are emotionally and psychologically the most stable, not up and down [has the best chance].

“We're disappointed we've not come here [to Derby] and got three points, but we must quickly eradicate that out of the players' minds and for them to understand it's a point.

“We move now onto Norwich.”

Despite their disappointment at not sealing three points against a side fighting against relegation, Parker expects his players to remain stable and not to get too down.

“I'm confident,” he added. “Of course, you face different problems psychologically at this back end of the season.

“You've seen it throughout the years in teams that are in and around fighting for certain things and I know how important it is. My experiences tell me that.

“We've proven over the course of it we're a stable team and that's exactly what we need to continue to be.”

Burnley have the opportunity to reclaim top spot when they play first on Friday night, before Leeds host Preston North End and Sheffield United trave to Plymouth Argyle, both on Saturday lunchtime.

