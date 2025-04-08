'Point gained': Scott Parker on Burnley's frustrating draw at Derby County and Lyle Foster injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker believes it was a point gained for his Burnley side following their frustrating goalless draw against Derby County.

The Clarets lost top spot after being held by the relegation-threatened Rams during a real battle at Pride Park.

Leeds United now sit top, while Burnley’s gap to Sheffield United in third remains two points following their home defeat to Millwall.

While the damage has been limited, the Clarets will still be disappointed to lose priceless points in the battle for promotion.

The away side started off well enough, missing two or three presentable chances, but were then forced to endure a bombardment of their box through corners and long throws.

Reflecting on the Derby stalemate, Parker said: “It was a tough, tough battle.

“I thought we started the game really, really well. For 35 minutes, we were every bit of the team we wanted to be.

“We didn't manage to get a goal in front, but we took the game away from Derby, quieting the crowd down and limited them to not a lot.

“But I think it's fair to say we knew what we were going to come and face here. They're a side that put you under pressure in terms of the areas they play the game in and they go from back to front pretty early and direct.

“They've got a way which obviously causes you problems. We needed to be defensively very solid, we needed to be diligent in everything we did in our basics and I thought we did that very well, hence why we come out of here with a draw.

“It’s a team that are top of the league for set plays, they look for throw-ins and obviously it can cause you problems. The game becomes a 50/50 game at that moment but we defended that very, very well.

“Overall, it's a point gained for us. We came here with full intention to try and win the game. We've not managed to do that tonight, but there’s still a lot of positives.”

Burnley’s biggest concern coming out of the game is the condition of Lyle Foster, who was forced off with a shoulder injury just three minutes after coming off the bench.

“Yeah, it doesn't look good to be honest with you,” Parker said.

“We'll find out a little bit more tomorrow. We'll scan him first thing tomorrow morning and we'll have a bit more of a clearer idea, but he doesn't look too good.”

Foster looked visibly upset as he left the pitch and had to be consoled by Parker before he made his way down the tunnel.

“I think it probably sums up the second half,” Parker added. “It was just a stop-start, wasn't it?

“He's come on for three minutes and you bring Lyle on to obviously try and give us another added attacking threat, but then he does his shoulder.

“I'm a bit disappointed for Lyle. I'm hoping that maybe it's not too bad, but it doesn't look that way.”