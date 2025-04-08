Scott Parker clarifies Nicky Butt’s involvement with Burnley following reports regarding Class of 92 member

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has confirmed reports that Nicky Butt has been in to cast an eye over Burnley’s training sessions - but insists nothing is set in stone.

It recently emerged that the former Manchester United man has been doing some work at Gawthorpe, predominantly with the academy.

The Class of 92 member recently left his role as chief executive of League Two side Salford City, but remains part of their co-ownership group alongside the likes of Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

Butt, 50, will be well known to Burnley’s academy chief Chris Casper, who left a similar role at Salford back in November.

Addressing the reports, Burnley boss Parker said: “Nicky's only come in probably two or three times over the last month really.

“I think he's just been looking from afar, coming in just to see training, be around it and spend some time with ourselves just on the side of the pitch and watching us work. He’s spent some time in and around the academy as well.

“I wouldn't say it's been intense from Nicky or he's been here regularly, but for sure he's been in and around it.

Nicky Butt, Co-Owner of Salford City, looks on during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Salford City and Peterborough United at Peninsula Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“Obviously it’s always good to have that insight and certainly have those conversations for me, for the coaches but also for the players.”

When asked if it’s a case of just seeing what happens, Parker added: “At the moment, yeah.

“Nicky lives where he lives and like I said, he's been here two or three times in the last month or so. There's nothing sewn in on that, he's just spending some time here and we'll go from there.”

Butt isn’t the only high-profile player to be involved with coaching sessions at Gawthorpe, with former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair also a part of the club’s academy.

When asked what former pros can bring to the club, Parker explained: “You haven't got to be an ex-player to be an exceptional coach, of course not. But I think what ex-players bring is a real understanding of the game and how certain dynamics work, not just a tactical element or a technical element.

“When you've lived it and smelt it, sometimes it's not as easy as just lifting up the laptop and hitting the space bar and saying: ‘we should do this or we should be here’.

“There's certainly different psychological elements to games that maybe as a [former] player being in an arena you understand a little bit more sometimes.

“While sometimes you want to execute certain things and maybe it should be perfect, but you’ve missed a certain pass at a certain time, if you've been in an arena you understand why.

“Regarding the lads, I only see it as being beneficial. These are players that have been around and have got vast experience and can only help young players on their journey, giving them a real clear view and understanding of how that journey looks.

“Everyone wants every young boy at this football club and the academy wants to be in that first-team building. The road and the journey is sometimes a little bit bumpy and maybe ex-players at times can maybe explain how that looks and give them a little bit of perspective on it.”