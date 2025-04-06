Manuel Benson absence explained for Burnley's win at Coventry City with winger a doubt for Derby County

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manuel Benson missed Burnley’s win at Coventry City on Saturday with a knock, Scott Parker has confirmed.

The wide man was left out of Burnley’s squad in the Midlands as the Clarets beat Frank Lampard’s side 2-1 to move into top spot in the Championship.

While Benson has struggled for game time in the league this season, he has regularly featured on the bench – especially in recent weeks. But on this occasion Nathan Redmond took his place among the substitutes.

Addressing Benson’s absence after the game, Parker admitted the 28-year-old had picked up an issue in training.

“Benny's got a knock,” he said.

“He pulled out of training two days ago with an ankle issue, so he didn't make the squad.”

When asked if the issue is likely to keep Benson out of Tuesday’s game against Derby County, Parker added: “I would have thought so.

“I don't think he'll be ready for Tuesday, just with training time as well.

"He's not going to be, even if he's fit, he's not going to have much training time with us. He'll probably miss Tuesday as well.”

Benson now joins the likes of Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey and Enock Agyei on the sidelines.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor both got 75 minutes under their belts playing for the club’s Under-21s on Friday.

For Ramsey, it was his second cameo in a week after making his long-awaited return with a 45-minute outing for the Under-21s last week.