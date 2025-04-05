'Proud' Scott Parker on Burnley's win at Coventry City, offside controversy and coming from behind

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Apr 2025, 15:53 BST
Scott Parker spoke of his immense pride after his Burnley side battled from behind to beat Coventry City in a big win in the fight for promotion.
The Clarets went a goal down in controversial circumstances early on when Haji Wright’s offside strike was allowed to stand.

The visitors didn’t allow the injustice to stew though, taking just 10 minutes to level through Jaidon Anthony before the winger struck the winner at the start of the second-half.

Burnley had to withstand large swathes of pressure from Frank Lampard’s men, but stood tall to claim a hugely significant win that takes them above Leeds, who were held by Luton.

“I'm immensely proud,” Parker said afterwards. “This is a tough place to come. We knew that coming into the game, it’s a team that are right in form.

“The stadium was bouncing as well and was pretty alive for large parts of the game.

“We go a goal down early on, albeit a clear offside goal, which was a little bit disappointing. But we reacted superbly well and got ourselves back in the game.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, shows appreciation to the fans following 2-1 victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, shows appreciation to the fans following 2-1 victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
“It’s a well-worked goal [for the equaliser] and then we showed our quality in the first half. It was a very good first half.

“We come out at half-time, chased maybe a bit of a lost cause [for the second goal] which probably epitomises what this team is about.

“Then at the back end of the game, we were only sitting here last week with a 1-0 swing in the Bristol City game. These games always turn out to be like that.

“At that point, any coach sitting here saying that it's tactical or there's technical elements, that's just about it. You need to roll your sleeves up and you need to go to places and dig.

“For large parts this year, for the majority this year, this team and these players have got that really and that's what makes me very proud of them.”

Commenting on the offside call, Parker added: “We all make mistakes. I made many today with the team at times. We all make mistakes, certainly.

“It's not even a fine margin though, that one. It was absolutely stonewall offside.

“I thought the reason the ref went over to the assistant was to maybe communicate and say: ‘have you seen something else? Because this is how I've seen it’, but maybe that wasn't the case. They decided to give the goal.

“Our reaction after it was superb though, because that was a jab on the nose for us. Not only did they score, but the frustration of being a clear offside could have really derailed us. It didn't and we bounced back really well.

“I don't know what it was on the clock, but it was probably their first real attack. We started the game very, very well. Their first real attack and, obviously, the goal's gone in.

“Psychologically it could have been a real blow because we could have felt really hard done by it. But we rebooted and got ourselves back in the game.”

