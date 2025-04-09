Burnley player ratings vs Derby County as 5/10 and 8/10 dished out after Pride Park battle - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 9th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley endured a frustrating goalless draw against Derby County to lose top spot at the top of the Championship.

The Clarets were far from their best as they played out their 12th goalless draw of the season to drop to second in the table, behind Leeds.

But with Sheffield United losing for the second straight game, Scott Parker’s men remain two points ahead of third place.

On another positive note, Burnley remain unbeaten in their last 28 league games following their 29th clean sheet of the campaign.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Put under plenty of pressure from corners and long throws but stood up to it well. Didn’t have many clear saves to make though.

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Put under plenty of pressure from corners and long throws but stood up to it well. Didn't have many clear saves to make though.

Produced some clever bits of game management at crucial stages when the game was beginning to get away from Burnley.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Produced some clever bits of game management at crucial stages when the game was beginning to get away from Burnley.

Stood up well to Derby’s pressure, producing a number of headed clearances. Not always the prettiest defending.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

Stood up well to Derby's pressure, producing a number of headed clearances. Not always the prettiest defending.

Produced a crucial recovery run deep into stoppage time to stop Jerry Yates surging through on goal.

4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10

Produced a crucial recovery run deep into stoppage time to stop Jerry Yates surging through on goal.

