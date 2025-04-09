But with Sheffield United losing for the second straight game, Scott Parker’s men remain two points ahead of third place.
On another positive note, Burnley remain unbeaten in their last 28 league games following their 29th clean sheet of the campaign.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Put under plenty of pressure from corners and long throws but stood up to it well. Didn’t have many clear saves to make though. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Produced some clever bits of game management at crucial stages when the game was beginning to get away from Burnley. Photo: Morgan Harlow
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
Stood up well to Derby’s pressure, producing a number of headed clearances. Not always the prettiest defending. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10
Produced a crucial recovery run deep into stoppage time to stop Jerry Yates surging through on goal. Photo: Morgan Harlow
