Tim Robinson (referee) | Getty Images

The referee has been confirmed for Burnley v Leeds as the Premier League returns this weekend.

Burnley return to Turf Moor after the international break with a massive clash against their promotion rivals from last season, Leeds United.

It must have felt like a long break for Scott Parker’s side on the back of three straight defeats but there is now a chance to stop that rot against a side who haven’t won in their last two league matches. A match in front of their home fans will also be a welcome sight for the side, who have not picked up any of their four points away from home this season, and this will surely be a fixture circled in the calendar as a potential three points in a league with so many high-quality sides.

Who is the referee for Burnley v Leeds?

The Burnley faithful will be happy to see Tim Robinson take charge of this game, as they have an outstanding record when he is in the middle. Robinson, from West Sussex, has taken charge of seven Burnley matches and the Clarets have come out on top six times and lost once. That one defeat came in the 2023/24 season, the last time he refereed a Burnley game, in a 3-1 loss away to Liverpool.

The 41-year-old has taken charge of 39 Premier League matches in his career but this will be the first he’s refereed this term. His record in 19 games for Leeds is less positive with the Whites winning seven, drawing six and losing the rest. He will be joined by assistant referees Richard West and Mark Scholes, and fourth official James Linington, with Timothy Wood in charge of the Video Assistant Referee and Sian Massey-Ellis as the assistant.

Daniel Farke’s history with Robinson

Leeds boss Daniel Farke does not have the fondest memory of games being refereed by Robinson. In his last game in charge at Elland Road in the 2023/24 season, Robinson was at the centre of a few controversial calls that led to Leeds dropping points in the run-in that ultimately ended in disappointment for the Yorkshire club.

There was a call on Sunderland’s Dan Ballard, who was on a yellow card, that did not go Leeds’ way, and a Joe Rodon shot was blocked by the arm of Luke O’Nien. This led to a furious post-match interview by the German manager with the BBC, saying: “We have had six letters this season so far apologising and saying it was a penalty or a red card. We’ll probably get two more letters right now. It won’t help us because it doesn’t feel like a fair outcome.

“If we had got two penalties, it would have felt we could have at least used one to win this game. It makes no sense. In general, I am never asking for red cards, it’s more like ‘Come on, act a bit earlier with yellow cards’. If you don’t do this you send the message ‘OK, keep going’.

“It’s not my side to ask for red cards but if there’s a rule that there should be a handball yellow, then I ask only for the rules. When you lean into the ball with the elbow and the referee has a clear view of it, sorry, this is something you have to give. And in the second half, it was obvious, with both hands in the air, not difficult to see.” The match between Burnley and Leeds United kicks off at 3pm Saturday.

