Leeds United to move for Burnley defender, Reading consider Southampton striker

The Whites are reportedly keen on a move for the centre-back.

A challenging summer lies in wait for Burnley as they prepare for their first season in the Championship for six years.

Following the unsuccessful battle against relegation from the Premier League, the Clarets will face a battle to retain several of their key players and will competition for a number of players they hope can ignite a challenge to return to the top tier.

Caretaker manager Mike Jackson gave a hint of what could lie ahead for the club in the aftermath of relegation.

He said: “Suffer. That won't go away for a long, long time, in fact it won't go away, it will always be there, it's something I'll have to live with, but it will never go away.

“It's really raw at the moment, gutted for the fans and the players.”

With news of a permanent managerial appointment still awaited, it’s perhaps not a surprise to see the majority of the transfer speculation surrounding players leaving Turf Moor - and one key defender has yet another Premier League club interested in his services.

The Express takes a look at the latest transfer talk from the Clarets and their new Championship rivals.

Bolton face competition for Fulham ace Bolton Wanderers are keen on bringing former loanee Marlon Fossey back to the club from Fulham - but face competition from a trio of Championship clubs (Bolton News)

Baggies boss targets defender Steve Bruce is keen to sign a right-back and is considering three free transfer options including Blackburn Rovers star Ryan Nyambe (Express and Star)

Hendrick eyes Newcastle departure following QPR loan Former QPR loanee Jeff Hendrick has admitted it is a 'strong possibility' he will leave Newcastle United this summer (Independent)

Royals return for Saints star? Reading are reportedly considering a move to bring Southampton striker Shane Long back to the club this summer (Berkshire Live)